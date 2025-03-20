A record number of women leaders are helping to transform the rural economy in Scotland

Following International Women’s Day, Scotland’s leading entrepreneurial support organisation Elevator is celebrating not only the imminent appointment of its first female CEO but a remarkable surge in the number of women participating in its Scottish Rural Leadership Programme.

At the end of this month, Rachel Rosswill take over from Professor Gary McEwan to lead Elevator into its next chapter as it continues to shape Scotland’s entrepreneurial future and support the inventors, disruptors and game-changers of today and tomorrow.

And, as she prepares to take on the top job, she revealed a remarkable success for the social enterprise in agriculture and other traditional rural industries, a sector which traditionally has been male-dominated.

The number of women participating in the Scottish Rural Leadership Programme, which aims to transform the country’s rural economy, has hit a record high of 72%, up from 58% the previous year and 54% the year before that.

Scottish Rural Leadership Programme - female participants

Rachel Ross said: “The growing number of women leaders in rural businesses is remarkable. As the rural economy diversifies, it’s inspiring to see more women taking the lead as entrepreneurs, innovators, and change-makers.

“Indeed, women are now leading in increasingly diverse fields, including renewable energy, creative industries and agritech-driven solutions, which are fueling the circular economy and focus on local supply chains and sustainability.

“The numbers are all the more to be celebrated since rural businesswomen still face a great number of challenges such as childcare, access to funding and distance to markets, requiring ongoing support and policy innovation from enterprises such as Elevator.”

The Scottish Rural Leadership Programme is designed for business owners and senior leaders in rural industries across Scotland. It is led by Scottish Enterprise in partnership with Highland and Islands Enterprise and South of Scotland Enterprise, and delivered by Elevator.

Rachel Ross, incoming CEO at Elevator

It looks for people with ambition, capability and commitment to undergo industry-leading training, including 10 days of workshops and learning journeys, as well as coaching and ongoing peer-to-peer support.

It involves mentoring and networking with 800 like-minded rural leaders to help participants change their mindset with a view to driving growth and contributing to a sea change in the rural economy.

Rachel Ross, who was a board member at Elevator, has extensive experience as an SME business owner and non-executive director. A well-known rural business advocate, Rachel owns the iconic Loch Melfort Hotel on Argyll’s West coast.

She is also a trustee of the Elevator Foundation, a Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Argyll and has held other senior industry positions including Board Director at Scotland Food and Drink and Director at leadership consultancy Peoplematters.

Cohort with Catherine Docherty from Journey Associates and Julia Latto Project Manager in the Scottish Enterprise Rural Team

She added: “Supporting ideas, innovations, and ambitions, while helping SMEs seize transformational growth opportunities, has never been more vital than it is now.