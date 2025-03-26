A new digitised construction era “chimes in" at GBSS Civil Engineering Ltd

As it continues its expansion into fresh markets, GBSS Civil Engineering Limited has made a six-figure investment, which sees it not only add to its fleet with new plant equipment from a long term supplier, but enhance its entire fleet operation with cutting edge time & attendance software, Chime, a new supplier for GBSS.

The High Bonnybridge business, one of Scotland’s well known, independently owned providers of civil engineering and groundwork contractors, has purchased Four new Construction Site Dumpers, from Scot JCB, the largest JCB distributor in the UK, a trusted supplier and servicer of high-quality JCB machinery throughout Scotland and the North of England which has supplied GBSS with plant machinery from the outset.

Additionally, GBSS has equipped its overall fleet, covering dumpers, excavators, backhoe loaders, telehandlers and other advanced machinery, with Chime, an easy to use software solution which provides management with access to a secure, cloud-based back-office system, with a full suite of tools and features from real-time site visibility, digital timesheets, a range of reports, and over fifty other features to help manage their sites across attendance, HR, compliance and safety.

Using Chime has been proven to enable construction industry customers to cut their admin time by at least 50%, improve site safety, streamline processes, and keep their businesses audit-ready.Founded by Roger Bradbury, the owner of Wren Construction, Chime was conceived, developed and tested in a live, operational construction company setting, therefore understanding, and meeting, the nuances and day-to-day challenges facing construction businesses of all sizes.

Bart Kulej, George Burns, and David Owens are pictured beside the new fleet of dumpers.

“We are excited to announce this significant investment in new machinery and technology,” said GBSS Managing Director, David Owens. “Once again, we have found Scot JCB to be the ideal supplier for us. They know our business inside out, and as such, are our trusted partner in our on-going machinery needs and servicing requirements. Our new Construction Site Dumpers, complete with cabs, offer many benefits, such as enhanced operator safety, comfort and productivity by providing protection from the elements, reducing noise and vibration.”

“Furthermore, investing in Chime is enabling us to digitise our construction business,” continued David. “Chime is the market leader in digital timesheets, in real time site visibility software, and in digital health and safety documents. We will be able to see who, and what, is on site at any time of the day, with no need for any additional equipment. Our operatives are currently being trained on the system which they can use through a simple app on their phones or tablets. We're looking forward to reaping the benefits of this technology, which also supports the health, safety and quality for all our staff, as we can store RAMS, checklists, and skills all in the one place, and move to a completely paperless system.”

Using Chime software can also enable construction companies to keep a track on the servicing of their equipment, letting them know ahead of time when essential services, and other maintenance checks, are due.

Commenting from Chime, Aaron Powell, Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to welcome high profile GBSS Civil Engineering Ltd to the ever-growing Chime family. We are confident that they will very soon see the benefits and financial return of using our revolutionary software to improve attendance management, site safety, skills management, and all sorts of other concerns, which previously had been time-consuming to implement and manage.”

The new Dumper fleet

He continued: “As we do with all our customers, we will now deploy a dedicated Customer Success team who will provide ongoing support to the team at GBSS to keep driving digital adoption and utilisation across their business, sites, and projects. It’s exciting times at GBSS and Chime!”