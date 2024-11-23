A healthy culture with strong values is vital for any organisation - Paul Duffy

Simplicity, trust, focus and initiative are the key elements for success, writes Paul Duffy

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Success in any organisation heavily depends on a strong culture and values. With fast growth comes teething and scaling problems, core values are often forgotten and culture overlooked. There can be a “just get it done” mentality which often appears, and a person’s health and wellbeing can suffer.

Having spent two decades as a personal trainer and the last 15 years in a senior leadership role in business, I’ve seen first hand how the principles that drive peak physical and mental fitness are remarkably similar to those that drive peak organisational performance. From training clients and leading teams, a few key principles have stood out – simplicity, trust, focus, and initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fitness, a simple, clearly defined goal makes all the difference. The same holds true in a company’s culture. Simplicity is essential because it drives clarity and alignment, and enables us to focus on what truly matters. In a tech environment specifically, simplicity allows developers and product teams to prioritise effectively.

​A 2020 survey found that 56 per cent of respondents said a strong workplace culture is more important than salary when it comes to job satisfaction (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

In personal training, trust is critical. Clients need to trust that their trainer knows what’s best for them and will guide them safely and effectively. Similarly, in business, trust is what drives meaningful connections with customers.

In the tech world, where I now play a part in supporting a team of 50 software developers, trust is equally essential. When employees know they are trusted to do their jobs well, they feel more empowered and take greater ownership of their work.

On the flip side, according to Gallup, companies with disengaged employees translate to 18 per cent lower productivity, 37 per cent higher absenteeism, and 15 per cent lower profitability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fitness, the first thing you learn is to focus on specific goals – whether it’s strength, endurance, flexibility, or another measure. Similarly, in business, focus is the foundation of an effective strategy. Without a clear focus, it’s easy to fall into the trap of spreading too thin, resulting in diluted efforts and limited impact.

Paul Duffy is the Chief Commercial Officer at ‘special ops’ software delivery firm ClearSky Logic

According to the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), companies with poor cultures see 50 per cent higher absenteeism rates, which directly impacts productivity and increases stress on remaining team members.

In fitness, you’re always encouraging clients to push beyond their comfort zones, to strive for that extra rep or that new personal best. It’s a process that requires a proactive mindset and a willingness to take on new challenges.

Similarly, in running a business, initiative drives growth and innovation. In a tech environment, initiative is the driving force behind every improvement, every new feature, and every creative solution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 2020 survey from Glassdoor found that 77 per cent of adults consider a company’s culture before applying for a job, and 56 per cent said that a strong workplace culture is more important than salary when it comes to job satisfaction.

In my opinion, in a hybrid working, fast-paced, AI-enabled world, a human culture with strong core values that prioritise people, has never been more important. My background in fitness and tech has taught me that, no matter the industry, a healthy culture with strong values is vital.

A strong culture isn’t built overnight; it takes consistent effort, open communication, and a shared commitment to core values. When simplicity, trust, focus, and initiative guide our actions, they serve as a compass for healthy growth.