A disposable vapes ban will hinder Scotland's ambition to be smoke-free by 2034- Pete Cheema

Scotland’s ambition to be smoke-free by 2034 will be hindered by a policy which ignores the importance of vapes as a smoking cessation tool, says Pete Cheema##In 2013, the Scottish Government pledged to have a tobacco-free Scotland by 2034. This set it apart from the rest of the UK as the first of the four nations to do so. In its next step towards a smoke-free generation, there has been much speculation that the Scottish Government will implement a blanket ban on disposable vapes.

In 2013, the Scottish Government pledged to have a tobacco-free Scotland by 2034. This set it apart from the rest of the UK as the first of the four nations to do so. In its next step towards a smoke-free generation, there has been much speculation that the Scottish Government will implement a blanket ban on disposable vapes.

This is not a viable solution. Pursuing such a policy ignores the importance of vapes as a smoking cessation tool, for those who wish to quit, and undermines Scotland’s smoke-free progress, by increasing the likelihood that vapers return to cigarettes and also risks creating a booming illicit vape market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To take the next step towards a smoke-free generation, there needs to be a more nuanced debate around vaping. We must establish a way forward that protects children and non-smokers while also acknowledging the critical role vapes play in helping smokers to quit.

The Scottish Grocers’ Federation (SGF) urges the Scottish Government to tread cautiously and examine the international evidence – as an outright ban may not achieve the aims it sets out to.

In Australia, where disposable vapes have been banned since the start of this year, the illicit market has flourished – estimated to be worth $3 billion. Reports have suggested that more than 90 per cent of vapes sold in Australia are from the illicit market, and child vaping remains a major concern.

Whilst it is clear action is required, banning disposable vapes may not end the vaping trend amongst Scottish children; instead, it could just push the general public towards unregulated, illicit vapes, which have considerably higher nicotine content and are more dangerous to their health.

The Scottish Government would be very optimistic to think any different. The UK already has a growing illicit tobacco market, estimated to be worth £2.1 billion. In 2023, just five per cent of rogue traders selling illegal vapes were issued with fines or penalties. Put simply there is currently no deterrent.

If Trading Standards Scotland and Police Scotland do not have the resources to enforce the current regulation properly, what hope do they have of successfully implementing a disposable ban, given Scotland will be receiving none of the additional £30 million of funding announced by the UK government?

As part of our 'healthier choices, healthier communities’ campaign, the SGF believes that instead of banning disposable vapes, the government should advocate for a change in the naming and labelling of vapes, preventing them from being marketed at young people. The government should also strongly resist restrictions on the use of flavours – the critical characteristic of vaping products which help stop smokers from lapsing back to cigarettes.

If the Scottish Government presses ahead with the disposable ban, it will be significantly detrimental to local convenience stores in Scotland where retailers are already under immense pressure due to inflation, rising energy costs, and the ongoing shoplifting epidemic. Further regulation will substantially add to the cost of doing business in Scotland and inevitably lead to fewer convenience stores operating in the long term. Adding to the cost for customers and exacerbating the cost-of-living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sector is vital to the Scottish economy, with 5,171 convenience stores employing over 49,000 people. It is paramount that both the Scottish and UK Governments do more to engage with and listen to the concerns of the industry. At the SGF, we remain open to working with the Scottish Government to reduce the rates of children vaping and ensure existing rules are fully complied with.

To prevent the 2034 smoke-free ambitions from going up in smoke, the Scottish Government will need to listen to the concerns of retailers and reconsider their disposable vape ban. Attempting to impose a prohibition on disposables, in the absence of an import ban, is nonsensical and will only serve to create a booming illicit market, as rogue traders dominate the Scottish high streets at the expense of legitimate and compliant businesses.