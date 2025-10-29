A direct approach towards today’s housing challenges

King’s View has been delivered by a unique partnership, says Fraser Lynes

Taking on today’s housing challenges head on

Over the past 15 years, the south side of Glasgow has witnessed one of the city’s most ambitious regeneration stories. North Toryglen, once an area struggling with outdated housing and limited investment, is now a thriving community and one of Glasgow’s designated Transformational Regeneration Areas (TRAs).

As the final phase of the award-winning King’s View development gets underway, it’s worth reflecting on what this project has achieved, and just as importantly, what it tells us about the housing challenges facing Glasgow today.

Earlier phases of King’s View have been delivered through a unique partnership between Cruden Homes, Wheatley Group, Glasgow City Council and the Scottish Government as part of the Transforming Communities: Glasgow programme. This initiative was designed to revitalise eight areas across the city, creating sustainable new neighbourhoods with modern housing, improved amenities and green space.

Kings View is proving popular with buyers

In North Toryglen alone, the results have been transformational. Over the course of four phases, the project has delivered hundreds of new homes, including affordable housing for Wheatley Homes Glasgow and nearly 200 private homes by Cruden. The final phase will see another 56 private two- and three-bedroom family houses with gardens, each designed to the Glasgow Gold Standard for energy efficiency and equipped with features such as solar PV panels and air-source heat pumps.

But beyond the bricks and mortar, regeneration here has meant investment in community facilities, enhanced public spaces and connectivity, and the creation of a place where people genuinely want to live and put down roots.

While it is important to celebrate the regeneration journey, the story of King’s View is also about today’s housing market, and why developments like this are so essential.

Scotland, like the rest of the UK, is facing a housing affordability crisis. Across the country, the average age of a first-time buyer is now around 31, while deposits of tens of thousands of pounds are required to secure even modest properties. In Glasgow, house prices rose by almost 9% last year, and while the city remains more affordable than Edinburgh or London, the reality is that for many first-time buyers, home ownership feels out of reach.

Compounding this is the type of housing on offer. Much of Glasgow’s new-build supply is made up of flatted developments. These play an important role in meeting urban demand, but they do not answer the needs of families and young buyers seeking space, gardens and sustainable design. As a result, King’s View has stood out. Every phase has seen homes snapped up off-plan and well ahead of completion by first-time buyers, growing families and downsizers alike.

One of the most striking aspects of King’s View has been how regeneration and housing delivery have gone hand in hand with wider improvements to the local environment.

Residents here are not just buying houses, they are joining a community surrounded by amenities and natural assets. The development has direct access to Malls Mire Community Woodland, a nature reserve that offers walking and cycling routes on the doorstep. Nearby King’s Park, Hampden Stadium, schools, nurseries, shops, health centres and play areas all add to the appeal.

This blend of connectivity, amenity and access to nature has been key to the success of King’s View. It shows that regeneration, done well, is not just about new housing but about creating places where people can thrive.

As we complete this decade-long regeneration journey in Toryglen, there are lessons that can be applied more widely. Without such collaborative, long-term partnership working with Wheatley Group, Glasgow City Council and the Scottish Government, King’s View would not have been the success it is today.

Importantly, we must remember that regeneration is never truly 'finished'. While the final bricks will soon be laid at King’s View, the neighbourhood will continue to grow and evolve. Our responsibility as developers is to ensure that the places we create today remain adaptable, inclusive and resilient for generations to come.