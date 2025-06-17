80 jobs secured as Fife marine specialist lands record MoD contract

“This new contract will both safeguard existing jobs and create significant new opportunities throughout the UK” – Collieson Briggs

A Fife-based marine services provider has secured its largest-ever defence contract in a move that helps secure 80 jobs.

Briggs Marine’s bumper contract with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) will see the firm supply and maintain heavy moorings and markers over the next eight years with a forecast revenue of £182 million.

Bosses said the successful bid marked the largest defence contract to be awarded to the company to date and forms part of the MoD’s “next generation of marine services” programme. It will see Briggs deliver a scheduled maintenance requirement alongside an extensive replacement programme which will modernise and standardise the MoD’s heavy moorings and aids to navigation over the term of the contract. This service is seen as vital to naval operations throughout the UK and overseas.

Briggs Marine’s MV Forth Constructor.

The contract will give the company the ability to secure associated employment and further investment in its vessel fleet and industrial infrastructure over that eight-year period.

Collieson Briggs, managing director at Briggs Marine, said: “This new contract will both safeguard existing jobs and create significant new opportunities throughout the UK. We look forward to delivering outstanding results whilst continuing to invest in the company’s growth and capability.”

Iain Ross, director of port and marine services, added: “Specialist marine services are an important enabler to the country’s defence capabilities and Briggs Marine is proud to support that.

“Our excellent track record in delivering services to the MoD’s high standards sets us in good stead. We welcome this new opportunity, and we are confident that we will continue to deliver exceptional results.”

The company’s recently built MV Forth Constructor is one of the vessels planned to be utilised in the delivery of the contract. Briggs will update and modernise all aspects of the service delivery, to improve the quality of data that it is able to use collaboratively with the MoD. It aims to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of maintenance, reduce downtime and minimise hazard exposure.

The Burntisland-based firm said it had significant experience in the area. It has previously undertaken similar works for almost two decades, providing the maintenance element of this task as prime subcontractors to Serco under two programmes.

In this latest contract, Briggs will provide design and assurance services under “equipment authority” status and provide all replacement material during the term.

As a key provider of mooring and “aids to navigation” services, the Fife firm also provides demarcation and navigation buoys to a range of commercial clients including offshore wind developers to port authorities. The company is said to produce and maintain technologically advanced aids to navigation and moorings with “very high degrees of assurance”.