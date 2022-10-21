4J Studios unveiled as title sponsor as inaugural Scottish Games Week prepares to kick off

Founded by Chris van der Kuyl and Paddy Burns, the studio is best known for its work on the Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo versions of Minecraft. It will be the title sponsor of the entire programme of events taking place in locations around Scotland from October 24 to 28. Scottish Games Week is described as a first-of-its-kind event created to highlight the talent and potential of the country’s “pioneering and diverse games ecosystem”.

Based in Dundee and East Linton, 4J Studios has also invested in other Scottish games development studios - Puny Astronaut, Stormcloud Games and Ant Workshop - through its investment arm Chroma Ventures.

Van der Kuyl, who is chairman at 4J Studios, said: “Scottish games companies have been incredibly successful to date, but we are part of a rapidly changing industry and if we are to build on that success we need to support each other and think internationally. We hope this inaugural Scottish Games Week will encourage that collaboration as well as raising the profile of the industry and its potential with other key stakeholders.”

