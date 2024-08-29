“I am optimistic about the trajectory of our business over the next few years and with this cornerstone now in place, I expect to grow quickly” – John Loudon

A North Lanarkshire web and software specialist has acquired an Edinburgh-based tech support firm in a deal that is expected to create 40 jobs.

The move by Coatbridge-based Hybrid Anchor comes as the company marks its third year in business, with a variety of key roles set for both the Scottish capital and Glasgow on the back of the takeover of tech support outfit Off Canvas. Financial details surrounding the acquisition are not being disclosed.

Bosses said the deal aims to address the strain put on resources in the industry by “balancing project execution and help desk support”.

Phil Holt of Off Canvas with Hybrid Anchor MD John Loudon.

Set up by Phil Holt in Edinburgh, in September 2020, Off Canvas provides day-to-day support for its clients by specialising in PHP-based content management systems. Its client base includes the likes of umbrella organisation Colleges Scotland, agricultural co-operative United Farmers and Forest Carbon.

The acquisition has seen a 100 per cent client retention, and Glasgow entrepreneur and Hybrid Anchor managing director John Loudon said the deal would prove a “gamechanger” for the digital agency sector. It is anticipated that 40 jobs will be created over the next three years.

“Negotiations have been ongoing for some time,” said Louden. “The acquisition allows Hybrid Anchor to further enhance its core competencies in software, mobile applications and website development while offering specialised support services through Off Canvas.

“We have grown successfully since starting out in March 2021 and our model is so strong we will be able to not only retain the current staff but recruit as well, with our three-year plan involving creating around 40 jobs.”

He added: “Off Canvas stands out in the agency landscape for its unique focus on ongoing, reliable and responsive customer support, and we are retaining its independence and strong brand identity. While project work may hold allure in the industry, specialising in support offers a distinctive business model in the digital sector, prioritising long-term stability over immediate glamour.”

Hybrid Anchor’s varied client base includes Danish interior design firm BoConcept Scotland and Glasgow pharmaceutical supply company Teleta.

Holt said: “Off Canvas is a unique business model that really helps clients get the best possible ongoing support for their website and web applications. With John’s energy and ideas further elevating the concept I created, I fully expect the business to reach the next level under his guidance.”

Loudon added: “I am optimistic about the trajectory of our business over the next few years and with this cornerstone now in place, I expect to grow quickly. We are a local company with a global outlook and have taken full advantage of having access to the best talent regardless of where they are based. Key senior roles will certainly be coming into the UK, and several staff are expected to be based in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Manchester.