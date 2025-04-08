32 jobs axed as 40-year-old Scottish decorating firm collapses
More than 30 jobs have been lost after a commercial decorating firm founded 40 years ago went bust.
Based in Coatbridge, Andrew P Orr (Decorators) Limited - which traded as Orr Decorators - had a turnover in the region of £3 million and employed 32 staff before collapsing.
The business provided a wide range of painting, decorating and related services, including expertise in environmentally friendly coatings and finishes. It had built a portfolio of major projects across the construction, housing, distribution, healthcare, education, manufacturing and local authority sectors.
However, losses were incurred as a result of rising costs and overheads which in turn led to significant cashflow pressures. With further losses anticipated, a petition was submitted to court to wind up the company. The business has ceased trading and all 32 staff have been made redundant.
Gordon McIntyre and George Lafferty, insolvency practitioners with McLaren Insolvency, have been appointed joint provisional liquidators of the business.
McIntyre said: “Orr Decorators was a highly regarded commercial painting and decorating contractor with a quality client base. The business was severely affected by trading problems and despite the best efforts of the directors, insolvency was the only option.
“We will now wind down the business and will be determining if there are any assets that can be marketed for sale in due course,” he added.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.