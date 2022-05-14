3,000 acres of Perthshire forestry estate up for grabs at almost £6 million

Glengoulandie is described as an extensive forest estate with young conifer crops and mixed broadleaves and is for sale through Goldcrest Land & Forestry Group at offers over £5.85m.

The estate, near Aberfeldy, includes a large area of wild open hill, “afforestation opportunities” and a “high quality forest road network”. It is also said to benefit from its proximity to approved timber routes.

The sale includes two cottages - one modern and one traditional - as well as a farm building/workshop.

Jock Galbraith, partner at Goldcrest, said: “Glengoulandie is a wonderful estate situated in the beautiful scenery of Highland Perthshire. The mix of young forestry, grass fields and moorland provides a balance of commerciality and amenity/natural capital.

“The forestry crops are well established and will produce good timber volumes for the future. The open hill is dramatically beautiful and includes heather moorland and craggy outcrops which have been largely untouched for many years, offering excellent sporting and natural capital opportunities.

“Glengoulandie is a highly attractive offering and we believe the combination of forestry, sporting and natural capital will generate significant interest.”

Meanwhile, foresters are being urged to adapt their woodlands to minimise the risks of climate change.

Increasing tree species and diversity, creating mixed woodlands, using natural regeneration and careful selection of tree provenance are just some of the measures being advised.