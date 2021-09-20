30 jobs created as radio station owner pushes button on Glasgow tech hub

The media group behind stations including Smooth, Classic FM and LBC said the rollout of its Scotland Tech Hub in Glasgow comes as it ramps up investment in digital technologies.

David Henderson, the company’s chief technology officer, said: “Glasgow is a city that has built a vibrant and thriving technology economy.

“From leading technological institutions to dot coms, there is an outstanding digital skills set in Scotland, which we recognise as a fantastic opportunity to help us build the future of audio and pioneering ad tech.

Global combines a commercial radio business with an outdoor media operation, employing more than 1,200 people at 21 broadcast centres, offices and warehouses across the UK.

“Global’s digital transformation is happening at a colossal rate and our Scotland Tech Hub will be instrumental in building the technologies that transform our industry.”

Mark Hallan, director of global investment, SDI at Scottish Enterprise, added: “Global’s new tech hub in Glasgow looks very exciting and underlines the company’s commitment to Scotland.

“This was a project SDI was pleased to support and will deliver a number of highly-skilled, tech-related job opportunities for our workforce.”

He added: “Scotland is increasingly renowned internationally as a digital tech leader due to its vibrant start-up scene and world-class universities. As we emerge from the Cobid-19 pandemic, promoting our strengths in this sector will be a key priority for SDI as we tell the world that Scotland is very much open for business.”

