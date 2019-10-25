£250m Fife development backed by McGill’s Buses owners secures approval

A £250 million development of the former Tullis Russell paper factory in Fife that could “transform” the area has been given local authority approval.

The residential-led mixed-use development of the 130-acre site has been given the green light by Fife Council – and it is expected to deliver up to 850 new homes (85 of which will be affordable homes), a care home and retirement village, as well as commercial, retail and leisure space.

SandyEasdale says the development 'has the power to transform Glenrothes'. Picture: contributed.

It is also expected to create 300 jobs during construction and 800 permanent jobs once complete.

Advance Construction (GD) – a partnership between McGill’s Buses owners Sandy and James Easdale and Advance Construction – will oversee the development of the site between Glenrothes and Markinch over the next decade.

Lead planning consultant Barton Willmore has worked closely with Advance Construction (GD) to develop the plans.

The Glenrothes project is one of a number of joint ventures between the parties, with similar plans for the former IBM site in Spango Valley near Greenock also unveiled this week.

Benefits

Sandy Easdale welcomed the approval of the former Tullis Russell paper mill site. "This development has the power to transform Glenrothes and breathe new life into the local economy.

“We want to see lasting benefits to the region from this development and the improvements to the road network, especially at the Cadham junction, will be positive for existing residents and businesses.

“Our project team, led by experts at Advance Construction, will be undertaking groundworks and civil engineering work on the site but we will be working in conjunction with leading housebuilders to create high quality residential units. We have already had five housebuilders from across the UK expressing serious interest in the site and we expect this number to increase over the next few months.

“This is going to be an exceptional development with great transport and leisure options and there is great anticipation about what it will deliver for the region’s bright future.”

Seamus Shields, owner of Advance Construction, said the development will benefit Glenrothes for years to come.

“Advance Construction has extensive experience in delivering large-scale projects and this is one that we’re excited about getting underway knowing the demand that exists for new homes and jobs in the area. We remain committed to working with local residents and businesses as the construction gets underway and we start to deliver the concept that promises to rejuvenate this landmark site.”