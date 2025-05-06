250 miles in five minutes: The game-changing EV tech that would have three-quarters of us go electric

“The promise of an electric car that can be powered with the convenience of a petrol equivalent clearly strikes a chord with many potential buyers” – Paul Burgess, Startline Motor Finance

Almost three-quarters of motorists would switch to an electric car that offered 250 miles of range from just five minutes of charging, new research suggests.

Some 36 per cent of respondents agree that such rapid top-ups are almost as fast as refuelling with petrol or diesel and 34 per cent say that it means they wouldn’t need a home charger.

Technology capable of delivering this type of potentially game-changing electric vehicle (EV) charging was recently unveiled by Chinese brand BYD. According to the latest motorist survey from Startline Motor Finance, 72 per cent of people say adding 250 miles of range in five minutes would lead them to go electric.

Take-up of electric vehicles is gathering pace but the expense and availability of public chargers in many locations remains an issue.

However, the firm’s regular car tracker report also throws up some objections from drivers. Some 15 per cent believe power from chargers this fast will be expensive while 12 per cent say that building a charging network of this speed would be difficult.

Limited range, which tends to fall rapidly in low temperatures, and the time taken to recharge are frequently cited as barriers to wider EV adoption, besides the up-front cost factor. Although prices have been falling, most EVs still command a premium over their petrol car equivalent. Insurance costs are often considerably higher too.

Paul Burgess, chief executive at Glasgow-based Startline Motor Finance, said: “The promise of an electric car that can be powered with the convenience of a petrol equivalent clearly strikes a chord with many potential buyers, our research shows.

“Being able to pull up to a charger and add 250 miles of range in moments would remove the need for a home charger, especially important for people who don’t have the space to install their own, and promises to make the whole process of highway charging much simpler.”

Chinese brand BYD recently unveiled EV tech that it claims can offer some 250 miles of range from five minutes of charging.

He added: said: “We have, of course, yet to see BYD’s charging in action and it is comparatively rare to see chargers rated at over 300kW [kilowatt] in the UK, never mind the 1,000kW that five-minute charging demands. Our most powerful public chargers offer less than half that capacity.

“Delivering this step change would require a massive investment in infrastructure and motorists are probably correct in assuming that this kind of power would be expensive to install and to access.”

The Startline tracker was launched in April 2022 to examine the used car sector over time. Each month, it asks consumers about their propensity to buy, fuel choices and the factors that will affect used car purchases, as well as questioning dealers about their feelings regarding the prospects and challenges facing them.

The research was released as it emerged that registrations of new cars in the UK fell by 10.4 per cent last month.

Public charge points are the only option while undertaking longer journeys or for those without access to a home or driveway charger.

Industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said 120,331 new cars were registered across the UK in April. That compares with 134,274 during the same month last year.

The SMMT attributed the decline to a number of factors, including changes to vehicle excise duty (VED) rules. Electric vehicles lost their exemption to VED on April 1, with many facing high tax rates if the list price of the vehicle exceeds £40,000 - the so-called expensive car supplement. This hike caused many “shrewd” buyers to make their purchases before the deadline, the SMMT noted.

The late timing of Easter this year also meant there were fewer working days in April compared with the same month in 2024.

Uptake of pure battery electric new cars grew by 8.1 per cent in April, reaching a market share of 20.4 per cent, up from 16.9 per cent a year earlier. Under the zero emission vehicle (Zev) mandate, at least 28 per cent of new cars sold by each manufacturer in the UK this year must be zero emission, which generally means pure electric.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes described the overall performance of the new car market in April as “disappointing but expected” after the 12.4 per cent year-on-year growth in March when new registration plates were released.

He said: “Another month of growth for electric vehicle registrations is good news, however, even if demand remains well below ambition. Recent UK government adjustments to flexibilities and compliance within the Zev mandate are welcome and an important first step in relieving some of the pressure on the market and manufacturers.

“However, EV uptake is still being heavily and unsustainably subsidised by the industry, which is why a compelling package of measures from government is essential if consumers are going to make the switch.”

John Cassidy, managing director of sales at Close Brothers Motor Finance, commented: “Following a record month for electric vehicle registrations, April has proved to be something of a step back to normality in this regard. Manufacturer discounts on vehicles have fallen slightly, and the introduction of vehicle excise duty and the expensive car supplement on electric vehicles has dampened buyer activity.

“Numbers continue to fall well short of the zero emission vehicle mandate targets, and the government needs to think seriously about how to incentivise uptake of electric vehicles. A funding boost for EV charging infrastructure would be a good start.”