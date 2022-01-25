25 jobs in offing as company relocates HQ to major Central Belt business park

Linear Group has taken 15,000 square feet of office space at Eurocentral’s Maxim Park to accommodate growth and expansion.

The move, which comes as 55 full-time staff are set to be based at the new office with 25 further hot desks available for hybrid working, will enable the company to build capacity by recruiting 25 full-time people over the next three years.

Landlord Shelborn Asset Management has let the second floor of Building 7 to the firm, which also has offices in Manchester and Rotherham, by way of a new ten-year lease. Infrastructure and construction giant Balfour Beatty occupies the building’s other two floors.

Positioned alongside the M8 motorway, Maxim Park is part of Eurocentral on the outskirts of Glasgow and boasts 756,000 square feet of office and retail space with many onsite amenities.

Linear Group’s new HQ, which is expected to be launched next month, will feature seven meeting rooms, including two that are split by a sliding partition that opens to provide “state-of-the-art” training facilities. There will also be seven quieter rooms which can be used for video conference calls and other specific tasks, as well as a project room, various break out areas and a dedicated staff kitchen.

Stephen Holmes, chief executive at Linear Group, said: “Our move to Maxim Park represents a key milestone in the growth and evolution of Linear Group, as well as offering our team first class workspace and amenities in a great location.

“As we continue to drive forward our ambitions, this location ensures we are well positioned to expand capacity and continue to attract the best talent, ensuring flexibility and appeal which is just what we need.

“I am very much looking forward to welcoming our staff to our fantastic new office as we look to the future with confidence and excitement.”

Mark Rabinowitz, director at Shelborn Asset Management, said: “Maxim Park is ideal for any organisation going for growth post Covid and requiring an excellent location with an infrastructure to support their ambitions. I’m sure that Linear Group will go from strength-to-strength as they settle into their new offices and take advantage of the many benefits and attractions on offer.”

Letting agents Knight Frank and CBRE acted on behalf of Shelborn while Graham + Sibbald advised Linear Group on the deal.

Last month, a warehouse unit at Eurocentral was acquired by a private investor for some £11 million.

The property, which extends to 43,598 square feet, is let to Scania on a 15-year deal to form its Scottish headquarters and warehouse facility. The unit has been developed by West Ranga Property Group.

Property adviser Knight Frank represented the private buyer in the off-market deal and Lismore Real Estate Advisors acted on behalf of West Ranga Property Group.

Last March, the vast Titan logistics facility at Eurocentral changed hands in a £14m-plus deal. The building extends to almost 124,0000 square feet.

