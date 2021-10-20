20 jobs created as fashion chain opens first mainland UK store in Dundee

The Overgate in Dundee is one of Scotland's largest city centre shopping malls. Picture: David Marsh

The multi-brand retailer has 50 stores across Ireland and Northern Ireland, stocking more than 100 popular clothing and footwear brands, including Carhartt, G-Star, Lyle & Scott, Jack & Jones, Dr Martens and Calvin Klein.

The “flagship” store will launch in early November with the creation of 20 jobs - eight full time and 12 part time.

DV8 will move into the 13,422-square-foot unit on the ground and upper level of the shopping centre previously occupied by Topshop and Topman.

Ramona Fitzpatrick, director of the fashion firm, which was founded in 1994, said: “Overgate in the city of Dundee is the perfect location to open our first store on the UK mainland.

“These are clearly exciting times for Dundee and the city’s connectivity to all main Scottish catchments, plus its sizeable youth and student demographic, has played an important part in guiding our decision to choose Dundee.”

Centre manager Malcolm Angus added: “This is a welcome development for the centre and one which will transform a prime location site across two floors.

“DV8 is a popular fashion retailer which is enjoying strong growth and the new flagship in Overgate will offer an impressive range of top high street brands, many of which will be offered exclusively to shoppers.

“We look forward to seeing the new store take shape over the coming weeks ahead of its official launch in early November.”

