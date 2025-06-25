116 new homes launched for sale in the heart of Shawfair

An eagerly anticipated new development, Longthorn Gardens, has officially launched for sale, bringing 116 homes and apartments to the thriving Shawfair community.

Developed by award-winning housebuilder Cruden Homes in partnership with Mactaggart & Mickel, Longthorn Gardens is set to become a standout addition to the area, offering thoughtfully designed, high-quality homes in a prime location less than 20 minutes by train from Edinburgh city centre.

With its blend of sustainability, connectivity, and community-focused living, Longthorn Gardens presents an ideal opportunity for first-time buyers, growing families, and those looking to make the move to one of Scotland’s most exciting new neighbourhoods.

Longthorn Gardens CGI

The development boasts a diverse selection of high-quality homes, featuring 10 distinctive styles designed to suit buyers at every stage of life. This includes 14 spacious two-bedroom apartments, as well as a range of two, three, four, and five-bedroom homes, with sizes from 731 sq ft to 1,700 sq ft. Prices start from £355,000.

Hazel Davies, Sales and Marketing Director at Cruden Homes, said: “Shawfair is one of the most exciting and well-connected new communities in the region, and Longthorn Gardens places buyers right at the heart of it. With excellent transport links, great schools, green space, and amenities all close by, it’s an ideal location for modern living, just minutes away from the buzz of the capital.

“Longthorn Gardens offers a fantastic choice of energy-efficient, contemporary homes and apartments, designed to suit a wide range of buyers and lifestyles. Whether you’re stepping onto the property ladder, upsizing, or downsizing, this development has something to offer.

“We’ve already seen exceptional interest, and with demand continuing to build, we encourage anyone interested to register now to avoid missing out.”

Longthorn Gardens CGI

Jenny Harvie-Miller, Head of Group Communications & Engagement at Mactaggart & Mickel, added: “At Longthorn Gardens, you're not just buying a home - you’re becoming part of a vibrant, community-led neighbourhood. Shawfair is a welcoming place where neighbours truly connect and families thrive. It's brilliantly connected, too - with the station just a five-minute stroll away and direct trains getting you to Edinburgh Waverley in under 20 minutes, you can walk out your front door and be in the city in under 30 minutes.”

Longthorn Gardens sits within the heart of the thriving Shawfair community, creating a well-connected neighbourhood with access to retail, green spaces, and other essential amenities. A significant amount of further investment in Shawfair will see a raft of new facilities delivered over the next few years, including a brand-new community campus offering all-through education, complete with state-of-the-art swimming pool, theatre and sports pitches.

Sustainability is a key focus for the project, with the incorporation of the Vattenfall district heating system to promote energy efficiency and sustainable, cost-conscious living. Homes will feature a variety of external finishes and high specifications, ensuring a distinctive, high-quality living environment.

The sales & marketing suite is open Thursday to Monday, 10am to 5pm. Prices start from £355,000 for a four-bedroom detached family home, with the first properties expected to be ready in early 2026.