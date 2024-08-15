100,000 Highlanders to benefit from £10 million boost to deliver ultrafast broadband

Highland Broadband, part of Lothian Broadband Networks, estimates that some 500,000 premises across Scotland are still without access to gigabit-capable networks.

“The Highlands and Islands face unique connectivity challenges, but we view overcoming these barriers as essential for providing what should be a basic service for everyone in Scotland.”

Fresh investment amounting to £10 million has been secured to bring ultrafast internet access to thousands of people in some of the remotest areas of the Highlands.

Highland Broadband, part of Lothian Broadband Networks, estimates that some 500,000 premises across Scotland are still without access to “gigabit-capable” networks and it plans to connect as many of those as possible over the next few years. It has secured follow-on investment of £10m from the publicly-owned Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) to help with its roll-out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosses said the latest funding injection would help the company make significant progress with its plans, providing connectivity to more than 100,000 premises while tackling “digital inequality”. SNIB initially provided cornerstone funding of £20m to Highland Broadband in 2021 and a further £20m in 2023, which helped it install gigabit-capable networks to areas of East Lothian, Stirlingshire, Fife and the Highlands north of Inverness. As part of its latest phase, the company has started deploying further network building throughout the Highlands across the Black Isle, Great Glen and the Cairngorms.

Prior to the initial stages of the roll-out commencing in 2015, less than 1 per cent of premises from Inverness to the north of Scotland, the Black Isle, and on the east coast, had access to a gigabit capable fibre network. The company’s work has now improved that to as much as 80 per cent and it expects to achieve 98 per cent coverage by the end of this year.

Gavin Rodgers, chief executive of Highland Broadband, said: “The Highlands and Islands face unique connectivity challenges, but we view overcoming these barriers as essential for providing what should be a basic service for everyone in Scotland. The Bank’s continued support has enabled us to accelerate our plan to connect these regions, which ultimately helps reduce place based inequality in areas such as education, employment and healthcare.”

Andy Clapp, executive director at SNIB, added: “Our support of Highland Broadband’s multi-year effort to connect all parts of Scotland aligns with one of our core missions to increase equality through improving spaces. The installation of gigabit capable networks, which so many of us take for granted, is already having a real-world impact that’s strengthening the threads of Highland communities.”

After providing a network in the town of Alness, near the Cromarty Firth, the congregation at Alness Baptist Church has been able to expand its outreach work and connect with more people through its social media platforms, streaming its weekly services and highlighting community events.

Pastor Robert Adair said: “For us, it’s about being better connected with the wider community and not just hidden behind four walls. We want to be out there engaging with people and building relationships. The new broadband enables us to do all of this and more, and we really feel like we’re making a difference.”