Opinion: Too many jobseekers, not enough jobs - what next for UK hiring?

The UK labour market is kind of sending mixed signals.

Recruiters say the number of people chasing advertised jobs has surged, not because opportunities are booming, but because businesses are laying off staff and freezing recruitment.

According to research from 400 agencies, April saw a marked weakening in demand for new hires. It’s a sobering reality for jobseekers, made worse by the uncertainty employers face when it comes to payroll taxes and regulation, not to mention global events.

As Neil Carberry, of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation puts it, the latest figures are "on the good end of our expectations" - but you might argue that says more about how low expectations have sunk.

There’s still hope for a rebound later in the year, but it hinges on more than just market forces. If the Government is serious about getting Britain working again, now’s the time to act, and it's going to require something new, innovative and dramatic. Because while legislation like the Employment Rights Bill might be welcome from a moral standpoint, it probably isn't going to help one bit on the recruitment front.