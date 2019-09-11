100 jobs lost as Glasgow cleaning business goes under

A Glasgow-headquartered company specialising in “deep cleaning” has gone bust with the loss of about 100 jobs.

Macdet Hygiene Services, which also ran offices in Stoke-on-Trent and Luton, has been placed in provisional liquidation.

Founded in 1988, the company provided a range of deep cleaning and hygiene services for floor coverings, kitchens, ventilation systems, water treatment, duct cleaning and high areas within buildings.

It is said to have attracted an “extensive blue-chip client base” across the hotel, hospitality, retail, office, sport and leisure and industrial sectors and had a turnover of about £4 million.

Macdet has ceased trading with immediate effect and 99 staff have been made redundant. Five workers based in the Glasgow base will be retained for a few days to assist the provisional liquidator with an “orderly wind down” of the business.

Derek Forsyth, head of business restructuring and insolvency with Campbell Dallas and the provisional liquidator, said: “Macdet was a well-established and highly regarded specialist supplier of deep cleaning services essential for the safe operation of commercial and public buildings.

“Although the company had a strong foothold in the UK market, it had suffered from a recent downturn in work on a major contract, leading to serious cash flow problems. As such the only option was to place the company in liquidation. We will also be working closely with the Redundancy Payments Service and other agencies.”