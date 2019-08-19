100 jobs being created in the Borders by energy firm

Spark Energy has pushed the button on what it says is its biggest recruitment drive in three years, committing to the creation of up to 100 posts within its Selkirk base.

New employees will join a team of nearly 400 people at the firm’s Ettrick Riverside headquarters in the Borders town.

The newly-created roles will span all levels, from entry-grade to more experienced, Spark added, including both customer-facing and administrative roles.

The firm’s chief operating officer, Hamish Osborn, said: “At Spark we’re always looking for new ways to improve our customers’ experience. This recruitment drive will see us significantly add to our energetic and dynamic teams here in Selkirk.”

Director of people John Hawkins added: “This planned expansion will make an invaluable contribution to the job market in the local area, with up to 100 new vacancies made available.”