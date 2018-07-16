Police Scotland officers go viral after pipe walk outside Donald Trump resort

A video of police offers attempting to walk across a pipe near Turnberry golf course has gone viral

In the video, which was tweeted initially as a gif by BBC assistant editor Allan Price, police officers can be seen teetering on the pipe as they attempt to walk across it on a beach by Trump’s famous golf course.

The attempts took place behind James Cook, the BBC Los Angeles Correspondent, who was speaking on yesterday’s Sunday Politics Scotland.

As the interview continued and more police arrived, studio presenter Gordon Brewer commented: “a posse of her majesty’s finest gathering behind you, so we better let you deal with that”.

Afterwards, BBC assistant editor Allan Price tweeted : “Hello @realDonaldTrump. Don’t worry, @policescotland are ono the ball during your stay, as @BBCJamesCook can attest”.

Twitter users were quick to pick up on the video, with @craigmair1138 commenting: “Agility training, our boys never rest that’s what makes them the best.”

Another, @CorrieMartin1, added that the video was: “a thing of beauty”

Martin, @MJW1876 said: “Didn’t hear a word @BBCJamesCook said. Was to busy wondering if they would cross the burn safely. Two were teetering across when they cut the interview.”

@ScotsKat added: “This is the absolute epitome of what it means to be ‘Scottish’.You SO KNOW that you would. No matter how big, how smart or how clever you are, no matter what your role...you totally would. #Priceless!”

