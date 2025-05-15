You still have a voice: author seeks stories from those who are living with dementia

I am a volunteer with Crossroads Caring For Life. I’m reaching out with an invitation to contribute to a very special book project, "I Still Have a Voice." This book will gather personal stories, memories, and reflections from those living with dementia, caregivers, or anyone touched by it.

I want to create a space where each story, whether joyful or bittersweet, is celebrated. Dementia may affect memory, but it never erases the soul or the beautiful voice of a person. By sharing our experiences, we honour life, break down stigma, and remind the world that amid the challenges, there are countless moments of love, resilience, and hope.

Every contribution helps build a tapestry of real-life experiences that can educate, inspire, and bring comfort to others. Whether you write a short piece, a heartfelt poem, or share a cherished memory of a loved one, your voice matters. Contributions can be submitted under your name or anonymously—whichever makes you feel most comfortable.

If you’d like to take part in this project or learn more, please email your piece or any questions to: [email protected]

"Every memory matters, every voice deserves to be heard. This book amplifies them all."

Join me in ensuring that no story is lost and that every voice is heard. Your contribution can help others see that even when memories fade, the human spirit endures.

Thank you for being a part of this journey. I believe that together, we can create something truly special that honours the shared experience of dementia.