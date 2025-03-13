Xsite Braehead supports local business, Hot Tottie, with it's first ever pop-up

XSite Braehead is turning up the heat! Scotland’s premier leisure and entertainment destination has partnered with Hot Tottie to bring visitors an exclusive outdoor wellness experience like no other.

Launching on Saturday March 15, this first-of-its-kind pop-up will offer the most affordable hot and cold therapy session in Scotland, giving visitors the chance to reset, recharge, and refresh for just £12.

Located outside XSite Braehead, this limited-time wellness hub will feature a luxurious sauna with space for up to 10 people, four invigorating ice barrels for cold plunges, and private changing pods all set against a unique backdrop, designed to evoke the breathtaking beauty of Scotland’s most scenic outdoor locations. The setting seamlessly blends nature-inspired tranquillity with the convenience of an easily accessible immersive and rejuvenating escape. To ensure customers stay hydrated throughout the experience, a dedicated bar will also be available.

Best of all, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH), making this an opportunity to feel good while doing good.

Bruce Harley, XSite Centre Manager said: “With spring just around the corner, we’re always looking for ways to bring fresh, exciting experiences to our visitors. Wellness is a growing priority for people, and by teaming up with Hot Tottie, we’re giving our guests a chance to embrace the revitalising benefits of hot and cold therapy at an unbeatable price.

“Supporting local businesses and introducing new, dynamic pop-ups is important to XSite Braehead, and we can’t wait for visitors to experience this incredible collaboration.”

Kieran Izzett, Co-Owner at Hot Tottie says: “We are absolutely thrilled to launch our very first pop-up at XSite Braehead! Our outdoor sauna and cold plunge experiences have been hugely popular across Scotland’s wildest locations, and now, for the first time, we’re bringing it directly to visitors in an exciting new location.”

