Photographer Olivia Harris pictured with her images that feature in the World Press Photo exhibition 2019, which is currently on show at the Scottish Parliament

World Press Photo Competition opens at the Scottish Parliament

The World Press Photo exhibition, which showcases some of the most powerful images from around the globe, has gone on display at the Scottish Parliament.

The exhibition, which is free to enter and runs until Saturday 24 August, is a collection of award-winning photojournalism and issues-focused photography from 2018. Images on display in the free exhibition depict issues including the environment, sport, nature and general news. The winning images were selected from over 78,000 entries, which were submitted by 4,738 photographers based in 129 countries.

A curious young female puma in Torres del Paine, Patagonia, Chile

1. Ingo Arndt for National Geographic

A curious young female puma in Torres del Paine, Patagonia, Chile
www.ingoarndt.com
Buy a Photo
Olympic champion Claressa Shields (right) meets Hanna Gabriels in a boxing match at the Masonic Temple in Detroit, Michigan

2. Terrell Groggins

Olympic champion Claressa Shields (right) meets Hanna Gabriels in a boxing match at the Masonic Temple in Detroit, Michigan
Buy a Photo
US President Donald Trump walks with France's President Emmanuel Macron to the Oval Office of the White House

3. Brendan Smialowski for AFP

US President Donald Trump walks with France's President Emmanuel Macron to the Oval Office of the White House
AFP
Buy a Photo
A humanitarian crisis is underway in the Chad Basin, caused by a complex combination of political conflict and environmental factors. Lake Chad'once one of Africa's largest lakes and a lifeline to 40 million people'is experiencing massive desertification

4. Marco Gualazzini

A humanitarian crisis is underway in the Chad Basin, caused by a complex combination of political conflict and environmental factors. Lake Chad'once one of Africa's largest lakes and a lifeline to 40 million people'is experiencing massive desertification
Contrasto
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2