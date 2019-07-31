World Press Photo Competition opens at the Scottish Parliament
The World Press Photo exhibition, which showcases some of the most powerful images from around the globe, has gone on display at the Scottish Parliament.
The exhibition, which is free to enter and runs until Saturday 24 August, is a collection of award-winning photojournalism and issues-focused photography from 2018. Images on display in the free exhibition depict issues including the environment, sport, nature and general news. The winning images were selected from over 78,000 entries, which were submitted by 4,738 photographers based in 129 countries.
1. Ingo Arndt for National Geographic
A curious young female puma in Torres del Paine, Patagonia, Chile
A humanitarian crisis is underway in the Chad Basin, caused by a complex combination of political conflict and environmental factors. Lake Chad'once one of Africa's largest lakes and a lifeline to 40 million people'is experiencing massive desertification