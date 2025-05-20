Woof! Canine companions celebrated by some of Scotland’s favourite contemporary artists

An independent Edinburgh art gallery has announced details of a new exhibition of work from some of Scotland’s most notable contemporary artists, celebrating the joy, loyalty and character of dogs.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woof! The Dog Show opens in Morningside Gallery on Saturday 24th May, and includes new paintings from over twenty contemporary Scottish artists. All of the artworks feature favourite four-legged friends and continue an age-old tradition of artists drawing inspiration from their canine companions.

Few subjects have captured the hearts of artists and audiences as enduringly as the faithful hound. From Pablo Picasso’s paintings of his beloved dachshund Lump to David Hockney’s warm and intimate ‘Dog Days’ series, dogs have been a cherished source of subject material for artists over the centuries. The exhibition includes work from a range of contemporary artists, including Joe Hargan PAI PPAI, Gordon Mitchell RSA RSW, Joyce Gunn Cairns MBE, Stuart Buchanan and Gordon Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another of the featured artists, illustrator and author Catherine Rayner, will act as judge for an accompanying children’s drawing competition. The response to the competition has been incredible, with almost 700 entries received from Edinburgh school children. The winning artworks will hang in the gallery alongside the main exhibition on Saturday 31st May and Sunday 1st June, with an accompanying catalogue featuring all of the entries.

Distract - Iain Holman

Eileadh Swan, director of Morningside Gallery said, “We’re absolutely delighted to launch this exhibition - it continues a long-standing tradition and it really is an incredible showcase of work from some wonderful contemporary artists, each with their own take on this timeless theme.”

Catherine Rayner, illustrator, author and competition judge said, “Seeing the children’s entries for the dog exhibition is so heartwarming! Man’s best friend has always been a huge inspiration for me – I love drawing dogs. I’ve held exhibitions full of them, painted them in every size and medium imaginable, and even written books about them. What makes this exhibition so special is that it celebrates the idea that art and illustration are for everyone - not just those who’ve already stepped into galleries. I hope it inspires little ones who dream of a creative future, and encourages people of all ages to pick up a pencil and draw more!”

Based at Church Hill in Morningside, the gallery will display more than 50 new paintings for the exhibition, which can also be viewed online and toured as a virtual exhibition for anyone who can’t make it to Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition will run in the gallery from Saturday 24th May - Sunday 8th June, and is open to the public, with all welcome to the Private View from 2 - 4pm on 24th May.