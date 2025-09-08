Women in Rock Halloween Spooktacular celebrates the greatest female anthems

Get ready for a spooktacular Halloween experience with the critically acclaimed Women in Rock UK tour, coming to The Queen’s Hall, Dunoon for one night only on Thursday October 9.

Celebrating the sensationally strong female leaders of rock, including Blondie, Suzi Q, Janis Joplin, Heart, Joan Jett, Pink, Kiki Dee, Bonnie Tyler, Cher and so many more! Hell yeah if we Could Turn Back Time we’d go see them all in one night too – you go girls.

Since 2016, Women in Rock have been wowing audiences across the UK & Europe with their high energy performances. With a cast of world-class musicians and vocalists that deliver a blistering 2-hour performance, you’ll be singing, dancing and rocking out from the off with hit after hit. There’s something here for everyone, it’s a bring-the-whole-family affair! A show unlike any other with electric costume changes, soaring vocals, impressive harmonies and audience interaction, you will not be disappointed.

Join us for a haunting celebration of the sensationally strong female leaders of rock, complete with electric costume changes, soaring vocals, impressive harmonies, and plenty of audience interaction. You’ll be entranced by iconic songs like Piece Of My Heart, Black Velvet, You Oughta Know, and Left Outside Alone.

The reviews speak for themselves… Don't miss your chance to book tickets for the ultimate Halloween night out!