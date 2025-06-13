Win a year of free swimming lessons during Drowning Prevention Week with Fife Sports and Leisure Trust

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust is proud to support Drowning Prevention Week 2025, a vital national campaign created by the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK) and delivered in partnership with the RNLI. Taking place from 14th to 21st June 2025, the campaign raises awareness of water safety across the UK.

To mark the occasion, Fife Sports and Leisure Trust is delivering specialised Water Safety lessons to children in its Learn to Swim programme. Developed in partnership with Scottish Swimming and Scottish Water, these lessons align with the National Learn to Swim Framework and will focus on essential lifesaving skills, including floating techniques, cold water survival, and the Water Safety Code.

Drowning remains the third most common cause of accidental death in children, highlighting the importance of giving young people the skills and knowledge to stay safe in and around water. Fife Sports and Leisure Trust views swimming not just as a fun recreational activity, but as a critical life skill that helps children gain confidence and protect themselves and others in a variety of water environments.

Water Safety Poster Competition – Win Free Lessons for a Year!

To further promote water safety awareness, Fife Sports and Leisure Trust is inviting children involved in its Learn to Swim Programme to take part in a Water Safety Poster Competition. The winning entry will receive a full year of FREE swimming lessons, equating to 49 lessons over 12 months.

Entries will be showcased on the Trust’s social media channels to celebrate local creativity and promote the importance of water safety messaging among families.

How to enter:

Parents or guardians should take a photo of their child with their completed poster and submit it via:

Email: [email protected]

Direct message on Facebook

Tag @FifeLeisure on Instagram or X (formerly Twitter)

Competition details:

Entries close: Saturday 21st June 2025.

Winner announced: Friday 27th June 2025.

By submitting an entry, participants consent to their photo and artwork being shared on social media.

No cash alternative is available.

Lee Cunningham, Activities Manager at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “Swimming is not only a fantastic sport but a fundamental life skill. Our competition offers a fun and creative way for children to learn about water safety while having the chance to win a brilliant prize. We’re excited to see this year’s entries and to reward one lucky winner with a year’s worth of free lessons!”

To further support families, a wide range of free online resources is available at:

These resources, created by RLSS UK, RNLI, Water Safety Scotland, and Scottish Swimming, are designed to help children and parents feel safer, more confident, and better prepared in and around water this summer.