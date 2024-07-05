Wild West Coast Arts Collective 21 common pioneer new dance spectacular at the Fringe

It's a little bit Country, a little bit Rock'n'Roll and a whole lot of gun smoke over on Edinburgh's Southside this Fringe as Common Is As Common Does: A Memoir blows in from the Wild West.Created by a Scottish arts collective whose self-professed purpose is a preoccupation with risk and danger, this dance floor looks set to be more bare-knuckle boxing ring than box step bonanza.

With a history of producing shows that subvert expectations, like 2019's Herald Culture Award winning IN THE INTEREST OF HEALTH AND SAFETY CAN PATRONS KINDLY SUPERVISE THEIR CHILDREN AT ALL TIMES, which included a group of ten-year-olds, high scaffolding and some 'scabby' matresses, the highly regarded 21 Common is once again poised to set the agenda for a new national conversation surrounding poverty and masculinity.

Described as 'a deep and dirty dive into a family circle that more often resembles a ring of fire', the show seeks to explore modern social injustice and working class representation through the lens of Western movie tropes.

Featuring an ensemble of both professional and non-professional collaborators from across Paisley, Linwood and Johnstone, Common Is As Common Does: A Memoir originated from a collaborative exploration of how the lack of agency poverty affords young men and their exposure to violence shapes ideas of masculinity.

Common Is As Common Does, on at Zoo Southside, August 2nd - 17th

Set to be both visually dazzling and deeply thought provoking, the show's creators are on a mission to challenge perspectives about the role of underrepresented men in Scottish society by transporting their audience to an immersive world of saloons, spurs and spitoons, where cowboys call the shots and women sing about their heartbreak.

Co-Directors Lucy Gaizely and Gary Gardiner said: “We wanted to create a memoir based on lived experience that speaks to a large audience. How do you create a joyful, mesmerising and exciting show that looks so deeply at trauma and life's bullshit? We feel like we've achieved it with 'Common Is As Common Does' and can't wait to share it with a Festival audience."