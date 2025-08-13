Why queer theatre matters, now more than ever
Across generations and borders, queer stories offer more than entertainment. They give language to the unspoken and courage to those still finding their way.
This year, one of the standout queer shows doing just that is A Drag Is Born, a wordless solo performance by Spanish artist Edu Díaz. Performed entirely without dialogue, the show is a universal expression of queerness and transformation.
“In these weird times of hate speech and rage — when in countries like Spain, youth are leaning toward the far right — queer theatre feels more urgent than ever. I’m not sure if I’m “preaching to the choir” here at Fringe, but my dream is to perform for conservative audiences, where queer kids might be struggling to be themselves.”
“The wordless nature of A Drag Is Born makes it borderless, universal and accessible to many different types of audiences,” Edu explains.
Not only is the performance accessible, but it is also deeply personal for Diaz.
A Drag Is Born was created in the wake of a homophobic outburst from a longtime acting coach.
“Weeks before my first solo show, my longtime acting coach turned violent. He started throwing insults, and one day, he cornered me in a hallway and called me ‘little f****t’. That moment made me think about the countless times I’d hidden, pretended to be straight, or felt shame for who I am.”
“Every show is different,” he says. “I embark on a mystical ride of empowerment with the audience. A Drag Is Born, literally.”
Edu’s advice to emerging queer artists: “Your truest work comes from your deepest self. Whatever’s inside, the joy, the pain, the weirdness, put it out there. That’s how you defeat monsters.”
For A Drag Is Born producer Jess Ducey, the personal impact of queer representation also runs deep.
"Representation matters! I didn't come out until my thirties, in part because growing up in Florida meant I didn't see many reference points for queerness. But in my twenties, I found myself drawn to queer stories, in books, theatre, film, and more, and they gave me the words to describe what I felt."
“If our stories didn’t matter, artists wouldn’t find themselves silenced over and over and over throughout history. It's flattering, in a way, to realize that some sequins or a puppet or a silly dance can pose such a threat to the status quo. It's an acknowledgment of our power, and a reminder that, collectively, we can shape better, more equitable, and joyous worlds.”
A Drag Is Born is on at Playground 2 at ZOO Playground until August 24.