Why queer theatre matters, now more than ever

In a time of rising hate speech and political regression, queer theatre remains a force of resistance, healing, and joy.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across generations and borders, queer stories offer more than entertainment. They give language to the unspoken and courage to those still finding their way.

This year, one of the standout queer shows doing just that is A Drag Is Born, a wordless solo performance by Spanish artist Edu Díaz. Performed entirely without dialogue, the show is a universal expression of queerness and transformation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In these weird times of hate speech and rage — when in countries like Spain, youth are leaning toward the far right — queer theatre feels more urgent than ever. I’m not sure if I’m “preaching to the choir” here at Fringe, but my dream is to perform for conservative audiences, where queer kids might be struggling to be themselves.”

Edu Diaz in A Drag is Born

“The wordless nature of A Drag Is Born makes it borderless, universal and accessible to many different types of audiences,” Edu explains.

Not only is the performance accessible, but it is also deeply personal for Diaz.

A Drag Is Born was created in the wake of a homophobic outburst from a longtime acting coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Weeks before my first solo show, my longtime acting coach turned violent. He started throwing insults, and one day, he cornered me in a hallway and called me ‘little f****t’. That moment made me think about the countless times I’d hidden, pretended to be straight, or felt shame for who I am.”

Edu Diaz in A Drag Is Born

“Every show is different,” he says. “I embark on a mystical ride of empowerment with the audience. A Drag Is Born, literally.”

Edu’s advice to emerging queer artists: “Your truest work comes from your deepest self. Whatever’s inside, the joy, the pain, the weirdness, put it out there. That’s how you defeat monsters.”

For A Drag Is Born producer Jess Ducey, the personal impact of queer representation also runs deep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Representation matters! I didn't come out until my thirties, in part because growing up in Florida meant I didn't see many reference points for queerness. But in my twenties, I found myself drawn to queer stories, in books, theatre, film, and more, and they gave me the words to describe what I felt."

Edu Diaz in A Drag is Born

“If our stories didn’t matter, artists wouldn’t find themselves silenced over and over and over throughout history. It's flattering, in a way, to realize that some sequins or a puppet or a silly dance can pose such a threat to the status quo. It's an acknowledgment of our power, and a reminder that, collectively, we can shape better, more equitable, and joyous worlds.”