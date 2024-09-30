Edinburgh-born GMB boss has written to the Labour city council leader

A trade union chief has told the leader of Edinburgh City Council to urgently rethink plans to close the People’s Story Museum on the Royal Mile.

Gary Smith, the Edinburgh born and raised general secretary of the GMB, is seeking talks with Cammy Day, the Labour leader of the local authority.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers

In a letter, seen by The Scotsman, Mr Smith said there were many many museums and cultural venues in the city telling “stories of kings and queens”, and that it “does not seem too much to ask” to have one telling the story of the people of Edinburgh.

The People's Story museum opened in 1984, focusing on Edinburgh's working class history | LDR

The People’s Story Museum charts the day-to-day experiences of ordinary citizens in the capital from the late 18th century to the present day, but it has been slated to shut until April next year.

The decision comes against the backdrop of a projected £26.7m overspend by the council this financial year.

The measures are set out in a report set to be debated by the culture and communities committee this week.

It is proposed the People’s Story Museum will close “on a seasonal and temporary basis through the autumn and winter months 2024/25, reopening in April 2025”.

Mr Smith said: “I was dismayed to learn financial pressures have closed the doors of the museum, with councillors to be asked to keep them closed for at least six months.

“Short-term measures, particularly related to budgets, often continue in the long term and I would urge Edinburgh City Council to reopen the museum urgently and keep it open permanently.

“Born and raised in Edinburgh, it has always been a source of pride to know my city has a museum, established, of course, by a Labour council, dedicated to recognising and celebrating working-class history and culture.

“Profound social changes mean too many ordinary families have been priced out of the city and it is more important than ever that the People’s Story is told and told with pride.

“There are many museums and cultural venues in the city telling other stories, stories of kings and queens, the great and the good. One dedicated to the ordinary people of Edinburgh, the people this city has been built on, does not seem too much to ask.”

Under plans, the Queensferry Museum could also temporarily have its opening hours cut and become an ‘appointment-based’ attraction to maintain school visits. The council’s culture and communities committee will discuss the fate of both museums when it meets on Thursday.

Committee convener Councillor Val Walker said: “It’s important to us that we keep our venues as accessible as possible for residents and visitors.

“The People’s Story Museum is currently closed due to staffing pressures and a need to manage expenditure. The report proposes a temporary closure while these issues are addressed.

“The proposals are intended to reflect public demand across our museum and gallery venues and keep the most visited venues open seven days a week.

