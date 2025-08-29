Whisky Week Edinburgh - A new citywide whisky festival this September

Whisky Week is coming to Scotland’s capital this September for it’s inaugural event, turning 23 of the city’s best-loved bars into a whisky lover’s playground.

For ten days, a single wristband unlocks an unlimited whisky adventure across the city - giving access to exclusive drams, special menus, and unique events, all designed to showcase the very best of Edinburgh’s whisky culture.

Whether you’re a seasoned whisky connoisseur or simply curious about Scotland’s national drink, Whisky Week aims to make whisky accessible, social, and fun. Think of it as a walking distillery tour across Edinburgh - only this time, you set the pace, you pick the bars, and you explore the city one dram at a time.

Highlights of Whisky Week Edinburgh

Enjoy guided tours and tastings

Wristband & Guidebook - Your key and bible to exploring Whisky Week. Purchase your ticket online and then exchange your QR code for a wristband, guidebook and pen at one of the many collection points. The guidebook lists all the drinks on offer along with background information on the distilleries and space to jot down your own tasting notes and review.

23 Bars, One Wristband - From cosy locals to legendary whisky spots, each venue has partnered with a unique distillery to offer exclusive drams at special festival prices, with one or more drams in each bar for £5 or less plus a range of whisky-cocktails to choose from.

Unlimited Use - Your wristband is valid for the entire festival (4-14 September), so you can dip in for a dram after work, plan a weekend trail with friends, or take your time across the full 10 days with you.

Opening Night Exclusive - Wristband holders have the chance to RSVP for a private viewing of one of the world’s largest Scotch whisky collection at the Scotch Whisky Experience on Thursday 4 September. Free entry for the first 50 people who book.

Fragrant Drops Blind Tasting at The Bowlers Rest - On Thursday 11 September, test your palate across six rounds of rare and premium drams (including an exclusive 31-year-old bottling). Tickets are £30, with £5 off for wristband holders, plus discounted bottles and merchandise on the night.

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society - Normally reserved for private members, this world-renowned whisky club is opening its doors exclusively to Whisky Week wristband holders at its two Edinburgh homes: The Vaults in Leith and the city-centre Kaleidoscope Bar. Both venues will offer a specially curated menu just for the festival, giving wristband holders the rare chance to experience SMWS’s venues as well as their unique bottlings.

Guided Walking Tours - Embark on one (or more) guided whisky walking tours around the city and learn about the cities whisky history - while stopping off at venues for a dram on route.

Whisky Week isn’t about rushing between events or chasing the rarest bottles. It’s about exploring the city at your own pace, discovering hidden gems, and enjoying whisky in the places we enjoy it most - our neighborhood bars.

Co-founder, Charlie Bain, shares: “I’ve worked at and attended plenty of whisky festivals over the years, and while I always enjoyed the drams, it felt like something was missing. For me, whisky has never just been about the liquid in the glass - it’s about the people, the places, and the stories that surround it. Whisky Week is our chance to celebrate all of that. By spreading the festival across Edinburgh’s bars, we’re making it less about queues and exhibition halls, and more about experiencing whisky as part of the city itself.”

Co-founder Gregor Sey explains: “Whisky Week is about making whisky fun, affordable, and part of the city itself. We want people to discover Edinburgh through its bars, try whiskies they might not otherwise order, and enjoy the festival in whatever way suits them best. Besides - who doesn’t love an excuse to support our brilliant bars.”

One of the world's largest whisky collections

Whisky Week Edinburgh runs 4-14 September 2025. Wristbands are available on early-bird for just £6 and later rising to £9 and are valid for the full duration of the festival.