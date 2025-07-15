When Tech Fails Drama Begins! New play to be debuted by Scottish writer at Edinburgh Fringe

Frustrated with an unfulfilling job, upcoming Scottish Writer, Director and Performer George Grant turned his negative situation into a positive and used his experience of modern online working to write his debut show, Operation Blank, which is to be performed at the Edinburgh Fringe this summer.

Operation Blank follows the fall out of what happens after an atomic bomb is dropped on Copenhagen. With all-out war looming, an under qualified junior staffer in the British government must somehow get a response from his superiors. There is just one thing standing in his way: Microsoft Teams.

With the show taking place over a surreal Teams call, Grant expertly blends stage and screen to create an immersive experience as the protagonist takes centre stage, alone, joined virtually by a colourful cast of characters projected behind him. Operation Blank is a biting critique of modern online working, that weaves laugh-out-loud humour to themes of unfulfillment and existential dread.

From Aberdeen, before living and studying in Edinburgh, George was a bridge engineer before deciding to pursue his career as a writer and performer. Inspired to pen his new show during a low point at work, George now has the confidence to take Operation Blank to the stage and pursue his dreams.

George Grant

Talking about his first show, Grant explained, “I started writing Operation Blank late one night during a low point at work. It was an honest, slightly jaded, reflection on how I felt my own life was turning out. After starting writing, it continued to grow, and it gave me the confidence to quit my job and pursue my dreams as a writer and performer. The show will be like nothing people have seen before, as although I am alone on stage, the audience will meet a number of characters from a very surreal Microsoft Teams call.

“For those who spend a lot of time at work on virtual calls, I hope they can really relate to some of the frustrations addressed in this show. I truly believe Operation Blank is just the start for me, and I can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

The show is taking place at Fleming Theatre at theSpace @ Surgeons’ Hall this Edinburgh Fringe. Operation Blank will be performed from August 1 – 9, 6:15pm. The 45-minute show is a culmination of Grant’s own journey, representing his first writing credit since transitioning to the performing arts from his former career.

