What’s happening in Scotland during Black History Month this October?
Since 2019, the number of Black History Month (October) events has doubled on events marketplace Eventbrite, which hosts everything from film screenings and walking tours to gospel concerts and craft classes to help people celebrate.
Glasgow and Edinburgh come in a respective sixth and seventh in the top 10 cities for hosting the most Black History Month events in the UK from 2019 to 2024.
Many Black History Month events focus on education and empowerment with a focus on history, culture and achievement, and there is also a strong emphasis on celebrating black culture through food, art, music, art and literature.
The Black History Walking Tour of Edinburgh takes people from the New Town to the Old Town to hear the little-known stories of Edinburgh's many visitors and residents of African, African American and Caribbean heritage from the 16th century to the present day. This tour will make you see Edinburgh's statues and buildings in a whole new way as you explore Edinburgh's role in the Transatlantic Slave System.
Those looking for a fun night out could head to Edinburgh’s Monkey Barrel Comedy Club or Glasgow’s Gee Club on Sunday October 6 for the COBO: Comedy Shutdown Black History Month Special. Prepare for some rip-roaring, back-slapping belly laughs from the comedic talents of Kat B, Nabil Abdulrashid, Michael Akadiri, Kazeem Jamal, Kyrah Gray and Leroy Brito.
Look out for the Black History Month Movie Night at GCU Students' Association on October 3. It’s screening Hidden Figures, the story of the brilliant African-American women working at NASA who served as the brains behind the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit.
Glasgow’s Stirling Smith Art Gallery and Museum is hosting a special tour and talk with exhibitions and events officer, Dr Heather Carroll, exploring Thomas Stuart Smith’s portraits of black sitters. This tour will look at the stories behind the paintings of three unknown black men and explore how they represent complex portraits of race in Victorian Britain. Book in advance for October 4th or 5th.
“Since 2019, more than 250,000 people have attended more than 4,000 Black History Month events in the UK on Eventbrite. However you choose to take part in Black History Month – whether it’s literature, crafting, music, film or wellbeing – there’s bound to be an event at which you can celebrate the rich Black culture in Scotland,” says Eventbrite’s Sebastian Boppert.
