What’s happening in Scotland during Black History Month this October?

Eventbrite has hand-picked some of the best Black History Month events taking place across Scotland this October

Since 2019, the number of Black History Month (October) events has doubled on events marketplace Eventbrite, which hosts everything from film screenings and walking tours to gospel concerts and craft classes to help people celebrate.

Glasgow and Edinburgh come in a respective sixth and seventh in the top 10 cities for hosting the most Black History Month events in the UK from 2019 to 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many Black History Month events focus on education and empowerment with a focus on history, culture and achievement, and there is also a strong emphasis on celebrating black culture through food, art, music, art and literature.

Eventbrite has a wide variety of events to celebrate Black History Month

The Black History Walking Tour of Edinburgh takes people from the New Town to the Old Town to hear the little-known stories of Edinburgh's many visitors and residents of African, African American and Caribbean heritage from the 16th century to the present day. This tour will make you see Edinburgh's statues and buildings in a whole new way as you explore Edinburgh's role in the Transatlantic Slave System.

Those looking for a fun night out could head to Edinburgh’s Monkey Barrel Comedy Club or Glasgow’s Gee Club on Sunday October 6 for the COBO: Comedy Shutdown Black History Month Special. Prepare for some rip-roaring, back-slapping belly laughs from the comedic talents of Kat B, Nabil Abdulrashid, Michael Akadiri, Kazeem Jamal, Kyrah Gray and Leroy Brito.

Look out for the Black History Month Movie Night at GCU Students' Association on October 3. It’s screening Hidden Figures, the story of the brilliant African-American women working at NASA who served as the brains behind the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit.

Glasgow’s Stirling Smith Art Gallery and Museum is hosting a special tour and talk with exhibitions and events officer, Dr Heather Carroll, exploring Thomas Stuart Smith’s portraits of black sitters. This tour will look at the stories behind the paintings of three unknown black men and explore how they represent complex portraits of race in Victorian Britain. Book in advance for October 4th or 5th.