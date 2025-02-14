What don't women talk about? Groundbreaking new album and live experience about women's tender silences

'Mad trad' singer Joanie Bones launches her groundbreaking project The Elephant in the Womb, a musical journey into women’s tender silences, with the release of new single Body Brave. The single features soaring vocals, empowering lyrics and punchy beats to make a powerful anthem of female strength and courage.

Joanie, who was mentored by by four-time winner of the Scots Singer of the Year Award Siobhan Miller, was inspired to create The Elephant In The Womb when she realised how many of her female friends were struggling with the same issues without ever speaking about them. The result is a collection of songs and a unique ‘live gig experience’, transforming separation and silence into unity and song.

The video for BODY BRAVE features statements made by women in answer to Joanie’s question ‘what do you not talk about?’, written on bunting made from Joanie’s childhood bedsheets. The bunting is a central part of the ‘live experience’, draping around the audience as they sing, cry and laugh together.

Single out on February 21, Album release is March 7 and touring from March 15.

It’s a unique and powerful experience which is a mix of gig, singalong and gentle reflective activities. All genders are welcome and participation entirely optional. Here is what audiences have said:

You need to take this show far and wide. Bring it to women anywhere!

More women need to experience is, thank you!

Loving and thoughtful, gentle and modern

Joanie Bones, groundbeaking 'mad trad' and 'medicine music' singer

This is so beautiful and needed

Thank you! - You're doing something amazing!!

To make a lasting impact, the show is followed by a discussion, and ways to continue experiencing support for those who want it.

Joanie plays Edinburgh on March 22 and Findhorn on March 31.