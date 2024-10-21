West Lothian set to showcase top arts institute

Scottish Institute prepares to welcome the next generation of performers

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A premier performing arts institution is preparing to open its doors, offering a glimpse into the world-class training that has launched the careers of countless aspiring stars.

The Scottish Institute of Theatre, Dance, Film & Television (The SI) is hosting an open day at its West Lothian campus on October 31st, inviting potential future students to explore its state-of-the-art facilities and innovative teaching methods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marcella Macdonald, Director of Quality and Governance at The SI, said: "Our open day is a chance for aspiring performers to discover how we’re transforming arts education in Scotland.

The Scottish Institute performance

“From industry-leading instructors to cutting-edge facilities, we’re offering a learning experience that is second to none.

“This event gives attendees the opportunity to see the calibre of training we provide firsthand and hear directly from both our current students and staff."

Throughout the day, potential students will be immersed in The SI's unique environment, hearing from current students and experienced faculty about the wide range of Integrated Foundation years, BA (Hons) degrees, and MA programmes offered across acting, musical theatre, and dance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will also gain insight into what makes The SI’s training distinctive—offering pathways designed to help students excel in the competitive arts industry.

The Scottish Institute opens its doors

Marcella added: “We welcome anyone with a passion for acting, dance, or musical theatre to come and see how we can nurture their creativity and provide the tools for a thriving career in the arts."

Designed to replicate professional performance spaces, The SI provides students with a seamless transition from the classroom to the stage, ensuring they graduate ready to tackle the demands of the industry.

Prospective students can register for the open day here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/open-day-tickets-1004384399777

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The open day will offer a behind-the-scenes tour of life as a performing arts student, from initial training to final performances, giving attendees a comprehensive overview of what it means to be part of The SI community.

This marks the first open day under The SI's new name, following it’s rebrand from MGA Academy earlier this year.

Founded in 2006, The SI is the only school of its kind in Scotland accredited by the Council for Dance, Drama and Musical Theatre (CDMT).