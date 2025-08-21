Watch: The Scotsman at the Edinburgh Festivals Episode Four - mind reading and the Gilded Balloon at 40
Welcome to the fourth edition of The Scotsman at the Edinburgh Festivals.
Time has flown by and Edinburgh’s festival season is drawing to a close at the end of this week.
However, there are still plenty of shows and events to keep audiences entertained, right up until next Monday.
In this week’s edition, we chat to Jenny Niven of the Edinburgh International Book Festival, Katy and Karen Koren of the Gilded Balloon, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and hypnotist and mind reader Fraser Penman, with his show Penman The Imaginator: You.
