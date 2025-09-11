This video More videos

The Edinburgh children are pupils at the Gaelic primary school

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are a group of Irish youngsters who released a viral song last year, attracting more than seven million views on TikTok.

Now, Cork-based internet sensation Kabin Crew have teamed up with schoolchildren from Edinburgh to create a rap song about their shared Gaelic heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish children from Bun-sgoil Taobh na Pàirce - Edinburgh's Gaelic primary school - have worked with the Kabin Studio’s Kabin Crew project to co-write a rap song exploring the connections between their hometowns and the two Gaelic languages.

Their song Meas Mór (Big Respect) has been released on YouTube, alongside a music video. The young rappers recorded the track together in Cork in June and subsequently filmed the music video together in Edinburgh.

The song was written by children from Edinburgh with a group based in Cork, Ireland. | Tinderbox

Kabin Krew's song Spark went viral when it was released last year. The track attracted more than seven million views on TikTok, as well as endorsements from Stormzy and two Grammy longlist spots.

Written over eight weeks of online sessions, Meas Mór is described as a “playful homage to their hometowns of Edinburgh and Cork” - and of the similarities and differences between Irish and Scots Gaelic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funded by the Foras na Gaeilge – Colmcille Fund, and supported by Barr na gCnoc, University College Cork, the work is supported by music and arts charity Tinderbox Collective, based at the North Edinburgh Arts Centre.

Jed Milroy, general manager at Tinderbox Collective, said: “Tinderbox Collective are so excited to be collaborating with The Kabin Studio on this unique creative project.

“Their ambitious approach to making youth music both accessible as well as of the highest quality is truly inspiring for us all and to be part of them using that platform to promote Gaelic and Irish is a real honour. Long may it continue.”

Máire Dineen, programme manager at Kabin Crew, said: “The Kabin Studio is delighted to be part of this project and looks forward to building new relationships with our Scottish friends through music and language.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad