Watch: Magic, ventriloquism and a special guest in The Scotsman at the Edinburgh Festivals

Jane Bradley
By Jane Bradley

Arts and culture correspondent

Comment
Published 13th Aug 2025, 18:15 BST
The latest edition of our video show is jam packed with interviews and

Welcome to the latest edition of our video show, The Scotsman at the Edinburgh Festivals.

Watch as arts and culture correspondent Jane Bradley chats with magicians including Ben Hart and Harry Milas, who requires audience members to sign an NDA before going to his show at Speigeltent - and interviews a very special guest.

We have demonstrations from performers and give you a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the best the festivals have to offer this week.

Also watch out for our regular slot, where Fringe performers can pitch their show in 30 seconds.

