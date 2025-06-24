Vodafone joins forces with The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo as new Presenting Partner

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has today announced Vodafone as its new Presenting Partner, marking the beginning of an exciting partnership that stems from shared values and a commitment to supporting military and local communities.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has today announced Vodafone as its new Presenting Partner, marking the beginning of an exciting partnership that stems from shared values and a commitment to supporting military and local communities.

Joining Glenfiddich, Innis & Gunn and Pentland Land Rover, this partnership marks a significant milestone for Vodafone as it continues to strengthen its presence in Scotland and deepen its relationships with the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and other key stakeholders. It also showcases the Tattoo’s evolution and commitment to future proofing the annual event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highlighting their dedication to engaging with local and military audiences which are two key groups that are central to the organisations mission and values.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

To celebrate, Vodafone is extending a unique opportunity for EH postcode residents and UK Military personnel to take advantage of a 25% discount on tickets for the 6:15pm performance on Friday, August 22.

Celebrating 75 years of the Tattoo, the 2025 Show The Heroes Who Made Us promises a breathtaking display of music, lights, and precision. Fans will witness the moving and passionate songs from the Ukrainian Community Choirs, exhilarating and visually stunning carnival drums of Top Secret Drum Corps from Switzerland and the military precision and excellence of the Paris Port Dover Pipes and Drums who have been hailed as proud ambassadors of the cultural diversity of their homeland, Canada.

Jason Barrett, CEO of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to welcome Vodafone UK as our new presenting partner. Their dedication to security and their cultural commitments align perfectly with our values. This partnership allows us to offer something special to our local and military audiences. By working together, we can provide exclusive benefits that honour and celebrate these key communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland remains an important market for Vodafone as it looks to extend its 5G standalone coverage across 99% of the UK population by 2034. The expansion of 5G services is crucial for driving innovation, economic growth, and connectivity in both urban and rural communities, ensuring that Scotland remains at the forefront of digital development.

Steve Knibbs, Director, Vodafone Business Security Enhanced, Vodafone Business UK commented: “We’re incredibly proud to partner with The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo – a globally re

This partnership gives us a fantastic opportunity to strengthen our ties with the MOD and public sector, as well as deepen our engagement in Scotland. It also enables us to demonstrate the value of Vodafone’s secure communications and technology solutions to customers and stakeholders alike.”

By offering exclusive discounts and creating tailored experiences, the Show continues to aim to honour and give back to vital communities who are at the heart of the event. This partnership not only reinforces their dedication to these key groups but also strengthens their connection with them, ensuring the Tattoo remains an inclusive and cherished tradition for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad