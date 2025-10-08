Visitor spend a fifth higher as Fringe by the Sea bucks festivals trend

The festival has been running since 2008

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cafes, restaurants and accommodation providers in North Berwick reported sales a fifth higher than last year during Fringe By The Sea's "most successful festival to date" - as visitors opted to spend more time on their festival visit.

Organisers said the event, now in its 18th year, had contributed over £11 million to the local economy this year, while the number of attendees also rose by 20 per cent to 103,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes as ticket sales at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe remained flat as artists and venue owners complained of soaring costs to attend this year's festival.

The 2025 line up featured exclusive performances from French duo Air, the Mercury Prize-winning Ezra Collective, and comedian Alan Davies, in a diverse programme of music, arts and culture. Festival-goers enjoyed events across four venues, around town and in a buzzing central hub, with local food vendors, creative Maker’s Market and family activities.

Findings reveal a significant boost in new visitors to East Lothian, many of whom explored nearby attractions such as the Scottish Seabird Centre, local museums, and points of interest across North Berwick, Dunbar, and East Linton.

Fringe by the Sea was held over ten days with around 250 events. | Canva/Getty Images

Fringe By The Sea Festival director Rory Steel said: “With more visitors than ever before coming to enjoy our community-led festival, the team at Fringe By The Sea has been truly humbled by fabulous feedback we’ve received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether it was Ezra Collective hanging out with our local youth club, the epic artistry of AIR bringing their global tour to North Berwick, Dunbar’s Racecar playing a magical, intimate gig or any one of our amazing local artists performing on the Lighthouse Live stage, this year had so many memorable moments we can rightly be proud of sharing throughout East Lothian. Bringing people together to share in these moments is what it is all about.