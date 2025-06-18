Virgin Atlantic Holidays adds a touch of Maldives atmosphere to Edinburgh Fort Kinnaird Retail Park

As part of a joint campaign to elevate the vast choices available for that once-in-a-lifetime Maldivian escape, Virgin Atlantic Holidays has joined forces with Atmosphere Core, the market leader in immersive all-inclusive vacations, to present a selection of in-store experiences that represent each of the groups’ private islands, sharing a taster for what awaits in the world’s top oceanic destination.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From now until June, 30 customers to Virgin Atlantic Holidays store based in Next at Fort Kinnaird Retail Park will be truly spoilt in the lap of heartfelt hospitality as Atmosphere Core introduces it’s three distinct brands and nine unique island escapes.

This exotic journey takes customers through the refined elegance of THE OZEN COLLECTION Atmosphere’s premium collection of two private islands, the three 5-star Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts portfolio where a new experience awaits, finishing with the laid-back natural lifestyle that emanates from the four COLOURS OF OBLU resorts - all of which complimented with the hotelier’s award-winning ELE|NAspa and wellness experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marie Cassidy is the Store Manager at Virgin Atlantic Holidays in Fort Kinnaird Retail Park. He said: “When it comes to big ticket destinations like the Maldives, we know that many of our customers love to hear the advice of the experts. Whether it’s over water villas versus beach villas, or seaplane transfers versus boats, understanding the nuances of the Maldives can be key to making the right choice.

OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO

“To assist guests when booking their Maldives escape, Virgin Atlantic Holidays is delighted to team up with Atmosphere to present examples of their guest experiences that are not to be missed. With the widest variety of resorts to suit every budget thanks to their unique Holiday Plan all-inclusive concept, our retail teams are ready to welcome guests and sharing in-depth information that will turn your good holiday into an unforgettable great one”.

Commenting on the immersive in-store experience with Virgin Atlantic Holidays, Atmosphere Core’s Chief Commercial Officer Stéphane Laguette adds:"Once the destination of rich elites, sports celebrities and Hollywood stars, this stunning island archipelago quite rightly deserves its crown as the World’s number one choice for luxury escapes.

"As the popularity of the Maldives continues to grow at pace with multigenerational appeal, at Atmosphere Core we have crafted our fully inclusive Holiday Plans to cater for all needs and budgets. With our three distinct brands, we have options available for every traveller ranging from entry level affordable luxury, to stunning mid-scale 5-star private islands, to premium class 5-star plus exclusive escapes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We encourage everyone interested in the Maldives to come and experience a moment of true Maldivian hospitality with our partners at Virgin Atlantic Holidays this June”.