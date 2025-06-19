Viral comedian who attended 19 schools makes his Edinburgh Fringe debut

Described in a 4 ½ star review by The Student Newspaper as “hilarious” and “unique and refreshing,” the award-winning Aaron Wood, one of the UK’s fastest rising stars, with a string of sell-out shows under his belt, and with over 100 million views online, comes to the Fringe with his highly anticipated debut hour, More To Life, from 1 to 25 August at Hoots @ The Apex - Hoot 3.

In More To Life, Aaron hilariously describes the everyday dramas of growing up in a Northern, working class household, living on a council estate, and the relentless optimism needed to pursue your dreams.

His dad left just after he was born (a decision that’s hard not to take personally…was it something he said?), and at one of his NINETEEN schools, he was diagnosed with Autism and ADHD (tricky, as he doesn’t ‘present’ as autistic).

More To Life is a gag-heavy, relatable, upbeat and heartwarming show that talks about toxic masculinity, trying to avoid ‘alphas’, and the mental health issues that can plague those with seemingly little options. It’s an hour that invites laughs while asking, is there really more to life than this?

Aaron Wood: More To Life

Aaron Wood grew up on a council estate in Stockport, Greater Manchester. He works as a carer for his disabled mother during the day and currently lives with his girlfriend in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

Diagnosed with Autism and ADHD at a young age, Aaron always found school tricky and moved around many times, attending (did we mention this?) NINETEEN different schools throughout his childhood for a multitude of reasons. After struggling academically and never content with being the quiet kid class he made the predictable jump into stand up.

With a reputation as a grafter, his laid back, affable style has seen him complete two back to back sell out WIP runs at the Edinburgh Fringe and landed him tour support for huge Australian comic Luke Kidgell, Tom Stade, Fin Taylor, Eshaan Akbar, Connor Burns, Carl Hutchinson, MC Hammersmith, Hayley Ellis, Liam Withnail, Josh Jones and Ignacio Lopez.