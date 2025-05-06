Violinist Gaelynn Lea brings Broadway Macbeth soundtrack to Scotland

Gaelynn Lea will be returning to Scotland for the first time since 2019 as part of a UK tour in support of her latest album, Music from Macbeth. This concept album is based on the original music she composed for the 2022 Broadway production of Macbeth, which starred Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga.

Gaelynn will be performing at the Wee Red Bar in Edinburgh on Saturday, May 24 and the Glad Cafe in Glasgow on Sunday, May 25. Both shows will include support from Gaelic and Scots singer and fiddler Evie Waddell.

The Wee Red Bar show in Edinburgh on May 24 starts at 7:30pm (doors at 7). The show is open to ages 14+ (under-18s must be accompanied by a responsible adult) and tickets cost £15 (plus £1.63 booking fee), with a special early bird deal of £13 (plus £1.49 booking fee) until May 10. There is also a two for one deal for disabled patrons attending with an assistant.

The Glad Cafe show in Glasgow on May 25 also starts at 7:30pm (doors at 7). The show is over-18s only and tickets cost £15 (plus £1.50 service charge) in advance or £17 on the door. Free tickets are available for personal assistants and gig buddies.

Gaelynn Lea looking out onto Lake Superior from the shore in Duluth, Minnesota.

Since winning NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Contest in 2016, Gaelynn Lea has captivated audiences around the world with her haunting original songs and traditional fiddle tunes. Over the years, she has collaborated with artists such as Michael Stipe, The Decemberists, Wilco, LOW, and the industrial rock supergroup Pigface.

Thanks to a recent Whippoorwill Arts Fellowship, her “Scottish Play” soundtrack is finally being released and she'll be performing excerpts of it during her UK Tour.

One of Gaelynn Lea’s biggest passions is promoting Disability Culture. She co-founded RAMPD [Recording Artists and Music Professionals with Disabilities] in 2022 and has since connected with d/Deaf and disabled artists globally, including Ruth Lyon and James Holt in the UK.

Tickets are available at her website: violinscratches.com/shows