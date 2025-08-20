VIEVE to return to Buchanan Galleries with four-month experience

Cult-favourite beauty brand, VIEVE, founded by Glasgow makeup artist Jamie Genevieve, is making a highly anticipated return to Buchanan Galleries this month.

The brand’s pop-up store will open its doors at Buchanan Galleries on Thursday, August 28, inviting beauty lovers to shop its full collection, alongside new, and exclusive merchandise.

Renowned for its high-performance, vegan, and cruelty-free products, VIEVE has built a loyal community with its expertly curated range of products, designed to empower individuals to define beauty on their terms. From radiant skin staples to statement colour, the brand’s inclusive ethos is reflected in every product, making VIEVE a must-have in makeup bags worldwide.

Situated in the heart of Glasgow’s city centre, located on the Buchanan Street entrance of Buchanan Galleries, the pop-up will showcase the brand’s complete collection of cosmetics.

Visitors can also expect an immersive, community-focused space, with an evolving programme of events and interactive experiences, including exclusive masterclasses with founder Jamie Genevieve, can’t-get-them-anywhere products, and special collaborations and gifts from friends of VIEVE and local businesses.

Jamie Genevieve, founder of VIEVE and expert makeup artist, commented: “Bringing back VIEVE is such an exciting moment for me and the team. There's something magical about having our own store and being able to spend quality time with our customers in a space that feels like home. This year is bigger and better than ever!”

Kathy Murdoch, Centre Director at Buchanan Galleries, added: “Following the huge success VIEVE had at Buchanan Galleries last year, we’re thrilled to be welcoming them back for another incredible pop-up. Their return not only reflects their strong connection to Glasgow and its community, but also enhances our diverse retail offering, giving visitors the opportunity to browse, discover and experience their fantastic beauty collection.

“We look forward to their official opening on August 28, which will be a true highlight in the calendar for both loyal fans and those new to the brand.”