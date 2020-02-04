V&A Dundee: One million visitors landmark reached at new waterfront museum

Dundee's V&A museum has notched up its first million visitors - less than 18 months after opening its doors to the public.

The landmark was notched up by a German youngster just over 500 days since the museum was unveiled.

The million visitors was announced weeks after official research was published showing the new V&A had generated £75m for the Scottish economy in its first year of operation.

The city's waterfront museum - which is said to have supporting the equivalent of 2143 full-time jobs across Scotland - has become one of the country's busiest visitor attractions since it was unveiled in September 2018.

More than 624,000 visitors were attracted during between 1 January and 31 December last year.

Although full visitor attraction numbers for last year are yet to be revealed, V&A could be set to outstrip the likes of the Royal Yacht Britannia in Leith, the Scotch Whisky Heritage Centre on Edinburgh's Royal Mile, Culzean Castle, in Ayrshire, and the Glenfinnan Monument in the Highlands.

More than a million visitors have now been recorded at V&A Dundee since it opened its doors in September 2018. Picture: Hufton & Crow.

One in three visitor to the museum are said to have been drawn from Dundee and the wider Tayside area, with 42 per cent from the rest of Scotland, 14 per cent from the rest of the UK and 10 per cent from overseas.

V&A Dundee attracted more than 300,000 visitors in its first three months and 830,000 in its first 12 months. The official prediction was that the museum would attract half a million visitors in its first year of operation.

The museum, designed by award-winning Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, has secured worldwide publicity for Dundee since the building, the centrepiece of the city's £1 billion waterfront regeneration, began to take shape after work got underway in February 2015.

The arrival of the V&A in Dundee is already thought to have boosted the value of tourism to the local economy to a record £187 million - up 8.7 per cent in the space of 12 months.

V&A director Philip Long presents seven-year-old Nalani Becker, from Berlin, with a goodie bag after she became its millionth visitor today.

V&A Dundee said seven-year-old Nalani Becker, from Berlin, who was visiting the museum with her father Jan, became its millionth visitor shortly after 11am today.

V&A Dundee director Philip Long said: “I am thrilled that today we have welcomed our one millionth visitor, just over 500 days after opening the doors of Scotland’s first design museum.

“We have a hugely exciting year ahead, with the last chance to see our UK-exclusive exhibition Hello, Robot this weekend and our first major fashion exhibition on Mary Quant opening in April.

"I would like to thank everyone who has helped to create V&A Dundee and who continues to support its incredible success."

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said: "This is another tremendous achievement for V&A Dundee and the city.

“Our stunning museum is now very firmly part of the cultural fabric of Dundee, with its design galleries and exhibition programme attracting locals and visitors alike.

“It has raised Dundee’s international profile and played a key part in securing record-breaking tourism figures. V&A Dundee is helping to create jobs and new economic opportunities for the city.”

Scottish culture secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “I’d like to congratulate V&A Dundee for welcoming its 1 millionth visitor, an impressive achievement and a sign of the museum’s strong appeal to visitors from around the world.

“The museum, built with the help of £38 million in Scottish Government funding, has already more than proved its cultural value, far exceeding expectations for visitor numbers and improving Scotland’s status as a prime destination for world-class cultural experiences.”

UK arts minister Helen Whately said: "In a short space of time V&A Dundee has had a huge impact: bringing millions to the Scottish economy, championing Scottish design and now celebrating its millionth visitor.

"The museum has become a tourist magnet, delivering huge benefits to Dundee and the surrounding area, and the UK Government is very proud to be one of its early backers."