Up close and personal with Still Game’s Gavin Mitchell in Grangemouth

Gavin Mitchell, who played Boabby the Barman in BBC and Netflix’s Still Game, is heading to the Grangemouth Town Hall on Friday 20th June with his latest production, Look Who It Isnae – An Audience with Gavin Mitchell.

Gavin, an acclaimed actor and comedian, became a household name after playing the role of Boabby the Barman in Still Game across nine series, receiving the “Best Actor” award at the Scottish Comedy Awards 2019 for his role along the way.

He has also starred in comedy television shows Velvet Soup and Happy Hollidays, as well as the comedy-drama film Being Human, with Robin Williams. Away from comedy, Gavin has appeared in TV dramas such as Monarch of the Glen and The Field of Blood.

Gavin is now embarking on an intimate tour, presenting an up close and personal show where audiences will be taken on a journey through his illustrious 30 plus year career in entertainment. With behind-the-scenes stories and insight from years of working in theatre, film, TV and radio, this is a chance for fans to engage with a beloved figure in Scottish entertainment. There are even a limited number of VIP meet and greet tickets available, giving a handful of fans the opportunity to meet Gavin in-person before the show.

Ahead of his show, Gavin said, "I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to share stories from my glorious career, whilst spilling the beans on all the behind-the-scenes gossip from Still Game. It's going to be an unforgettable experience for the fans, and for me as well!"

(Age guidance 14+)

