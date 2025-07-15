Unleash your inner Italian with Stefania Licari’s new Edinburgh Fringe show
I Can Make You Italian in 55 Minutes is an outrageously stylish crash course in all things Italian.
“I can’t make you 100% more sexy,” Licari admits, “but let’s be realistic about this and say 12.5%. I’m a woman of science, after all.”
The uproariously funny and heartwarming hour runs at Underbelly, Bristo Square from 30 July to 24 August at 4.15pm.
The show is a celebration of language and culture in a post-Brexit landscape that has seen increasing tensions around immigration.
“Italians are jovial. In a time of conflict, it’s good to be reminded that foreign countries shouldn’t be feared but can offer a source of fascination. We don’t just fight with other cultures, but we fall in love with them.”
But this is no lecture. With Stefania’s signature blend of first-person experiences and social observations, this is the only guide you’ll ever need to Italian living.
“In only a few steps, you can sound more Italian. It’s the vowels, the big smile and that inimitable walk of Italian confidence. Being more in touch with your emotions and most importantly, to always accessorise.”
And the best part? You don’t even need to book flights.
“Due to the cost of living it’s so expensive to travel to Italy, so why not stay in Edinburgh and still learn how to be Italian?”
Stefania Licari’s, I Can Make You Italian in 55 Minutes is a feel-good homage to heritage, identity, and style.
“This show offers you a more authentic experience than two weeks all-inclusive in Rome, but without the pick-pocketing.”
Whether you are an Italophile or simply looking for an hour of well-observed comedy with heart, this is one show not to miss.
For more information, please visit stefanialicari.com or edfringe.com