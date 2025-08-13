University of Stirling gets set to host printmaking festival

Printmakers from across Scotland will be descending on the University of Stirling in mid-August to showcase their artworks at the second Festival of Printmaking.

Organised by Printmakers of Scotland (PoS), an artists’ collective set up in 2023 and run by volunteers, the event takes place over three days (August 15th to 17th) at the Pathfoot Arts Building on the university’s campus.

This year’s festival, which is open to the public, will involve 45 printmakers (full list below) working with a wide range of printmaking techniques exhibiting their creations.

PoS founder Deb Wing, based in Dunoon, explained: “Our inaugural festival in 2024 proved to be a great success with 41 printmakers taking part and outstanding feedback from over 1300 visitors who attended the event.

“There is lot of misunderstanding about original printmaking. A lot of people see print as something linked to their computer printer or just a copy of a piece of art. Original prints are made individually by hand and the artist creates each print personally. Printmaking includes making linocut prints, wood engraving, screen prints and etchings as well as other processes.

“The festival is a wonderful opportunity to talk to artists directly and find out about the processes they use to make their work. Over £52,000 worth of prints were sold in just 48 hours at the 2024 event. Original prints are often seen as a much more affordable form of art but we welcome everyone who just wants to find out more about our work.

“Printmakers of Scotland has a rapidly growing membership and currently represents 128 artists from every part of the country.

“Once again, the festival will include activities aimed at children such as printmaking using a garden roller and a quiz sheet to win a small prize. There will also be demonstrations of screen printing, and some members of the public will be able to make prints with Ironbridge Printmakers. The University of Stirling will be demonstrating their own 19th century letterpress and local musicians will also be in attendance with live musical performances,” added Deb.

The following printmakers will be exhibiting at the festival:

Aberdeenshire:

Bryan Angus (Banff), Jane Richardson & Rod Scott (Inverurie)

Angus: CarolineErolin (Dundee)

Argyll & Bute: Carol Nunan (Rothesay, Bute) & Sheila Rodger (Strachur)

Dumfries & Galloway: Colin Blanchard, Joshua Miles, Karen Menarry, Laura Boswell (Kirkcudbright), Pamela Grace (Castle Douglas) & Sarah Ross-Thompson (Portpatrick)

Dundee: Anne Skinner, Bruce Shaw & Theresa Gourlay (Freuchie, Fife)

East Lothian: Caroline Convey & Sue Shields

Edinburgh: Georgie Fay, Jenny Martin, Lynda Wilson, Masha Tiplady, Morven Ferguson, Nicky Sanderson, Paul Fieldsend, Rosanna Reade & Ursula Pretsch

Fife: Caroline Finlay (Burntisland), Pamela Scott & Vicky Huang

Glasgow: Fouzia Zafar, Gregory Moore, Jane Gardiner & Johann Booyens

Highlands: Fenella Ross-Elmer (Garve) & Laura Maclennan (Aviemore)

Midlothian: John Grey

Perth & Kinross: Babs Pease, Linda Farquharson (Dunkeld) & Sheila Roberts (Comrie)

Renfrewshire: Judith Wild

Stirlingshire: Anna Bilyk, Caroline Paterson, Catherine King & Thomas Scott (Stirling)

Western Isles: Gill Thompson (Stornoway)