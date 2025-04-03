Uncover Edinburgh's chilling past on Contagion & Carnage: The Plague Tour

Exclusive new Contagion & Carnage: The Plague Tour at The Real Mary King’s Close brings to life one of Edinburgh’s darkest chapters

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Real Mary King’s Close is offering an uncompromising look into one of the most devastating chapters of Edinburgh’s history, the Plague. Recently revealed as the UK’s favourite tourist attraction and 11th best visitor attraction in Europe in this year’s Tripadvisor® Travellers’ Choice® Awards - Best of the Best for 2024, this limited-time event promises a compelling insight into the people who lived and died through Edinburgh’s darkest days.

The immersive ‘Contagion & Carnage: The Plague Tour’will take place every Friday and Saturday throughout April 2025, within the atmospheric underground streets of The Real Mary King’s Close. Guests will be transported back to the 17th century during the tour with stories on how the Black Death ravaged the city, as streets were overcrowded and unsanitary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the tour, which is not for the faint hearted, guests will learn about figures such as Dr. John Paulitious, Edinburgh’s first official plague doctor, and Lang Meg, a rare female leader of the city’s Foul Clengers, the team tasked with cleaning infected homes and disposing of the dead. Through storytelling, visitors will witness the impact of the bubonic plague and learn about the desperate measures taken to contain its spread.

The Real Mary King's Close

Guests will explore the once cramped 17th-century homes, where entire families suffered through illness with little hope of survival. The tour also delves into the gruesome medical practices of the time, from the use of red-hot pokers to treat buboes to the introduction of the now-iconic plague doctor’s beaked mask, an early form of protective clothing.

Paul Nixon, General Manager at The Real Mary King’s Close, said: “The Real Mary King’s Close is a place filled with excitement and mystery, as guests explore what the city was once like. The streets encountered some of Edinburgh’s darkest days, and the plague was one of the most devastating events to hit the city as it ravaged the overcrowded streets. We are proud to be able to tell the story of what happened with our new immersive Plague Tour that will not only bring to life what happened but show how it impacted us all today helping shape modern pandemic responses.”

The experience draws striking parallels between past and present, highlighting the evolution of disease control and the eerie similarities between historic quarantines and modern pandemic responses. This gripping exploration of Edinburgh’s plague-ridden past is both educational and thought-provoking, shedding light on a chapter of history that shaped the city’s future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Real Mary King’s Close stands as an important part of Edinburgh’s history. It teaches the following generations about the incredible struggles people faced during the plague, the extreme living conditions, and the punishing impact of social hierarchy.

Plague doctor at The Real Mary King's Close

The tours will be running four times per day every Friday and Saturday throughout April 2025. Tickets for the Plague Tour are priced at £30 per person, with availability limited due to the intimate nature of the tour. Given the expected demand, early booking is highly recommended.