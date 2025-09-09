Two poets at heart fell in love with each other - New Book Alert

By Saurav Banerjee
Contributor
Published 9th Sep 2025, 10:38 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 12:16 BST
The Ink of Our Hearts, authored by Saurav Banerjee; published by Tridev Publishers, Mumbai, Indiaplaceholder image
The Ink of Our Hearts, authored by Saurav Banerjee; published by Tridev Publishers, Mumbai, India
In the offices of Ranking Pages, two SEO content writers, Aarav and Meera, create campaigns for prestigious clients during their work hours, and hide their own feelings to each other. Gradually, as time goes by, things between them starts to change—in a positive, tender way.

Both Aarav and Meera notice and feel this change in their professional relationship taking place between them. On the one hand, they are creating successful campaigns for the clients of Ranking Pages, and on the other hand, they find themselves dealing with their own intense feelings for each other.

They steal subtle, compassionate glances between their official hours, share poetry verses with each other during their free time, discuss their favourite books and poems, and have much respect for each other. But when professional challenges arise and their ambition and love begins to collide, they must decide what they have to and should do—play it safe, or risk it all, for the chance of writing the truest story of their hearts?

In the upcoming new book, The Ink of Our Hearts, you are invited to explore an enchanting tale of Aarav and Meera—a tale of tender love and the power of connection.

This book will be released in October; pre-orders are live, check out the link: amazon.com/dp/BOFPRNMSKF/.

