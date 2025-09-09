Two poets at heart fell in love with each other - New Book Alert
Both Aarav and Meera notice and feel this change in their professional relationship taking place between them. On the one hand, they are creating successful campaigns for the clients of Ranking Pages, and on the other hand, they find themselves dealing with their own intense feelings for each other.
They steal subtle, compassionate glances between their official hours, share poetry verses with each other during their free time, discuss their favourite books and poems, and have much respect for each other. But when professional challenges arise and their ambition and love begins to collide, they must decide what they have to and should do—play it safe, or risk it all, for the chance of writing the truest story of their hearts?
In the upcoming new book, The Ink of Our Hearts, you are invited to explore an enchanting tale of Aarav and Meera—a tale of tender love and the power of connection.
This book will be released in October; pre-orders are live, check out the link: amazon.com/dp/BOFPRNMSKF/.