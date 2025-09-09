Two poets at heart fell in love with each other - New Book Alert

The Ink of Our Hearts, authored by Saurav Banerjee; published by Tridev Publishers, Mumbai, India

In the offices of Ranking Pages, two SEO content writers, Aarav and Meera, create campaigns for prestigious clients during their work hours, and hide their own feelings to each other. Gradually, as time goes by, things between them starts to change—in a positive, tender way.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Aarav and Meera notice and feel this change in their professional relationship taking place between them. On the one hand, they are creating successful campaigns for the clients of Ranking Pages, and on the other hand, they find themselves dealing with their own intense feelings for each other.

They steal subtle, compassionate glances between their official hours, share poetry verses with each other during their free time, discuss their favourite books and poems, and have much respect for each other. But when professional challenges arise and their ambition and love begins to collide, they must decide what they have to and should do—play it safe, or risk it all, for the chance of writing the truest story of their hearts?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the upcoming new book, The Ink of Our Hearts, you are invited to explore an enchanting tale of Aarav and Meera—a tale of tender love and the power of connection.